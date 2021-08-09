Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) rose 26.6% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $30.44 million, a 2.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,201,432,214.

Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 136,899,213.55

Max Supply: 469,213,710

Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580

Max Supply: 8,888,888,888

Circulating Supply: 934,331,121.4

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 106,354,892.32

Max Supply: 337,226,228.39

Circulating Supply: 9,390,895,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 13,198,984.5

Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 6.8% to $2.75 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $4.40 million, a 0.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,605,339,393.

Circulating Supply: 948,437,945.9

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01

Max Supply: 1,000,000,000

Circulating Supply: 71,545,840.45

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 840,684,596.69

Max Supply: Not Available

Circulating Supply: 55,838,899.51

Max Supply: Not Available

