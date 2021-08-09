fbpx

Monday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

byBenzinga Insights
August 9, 2021 10:53 am
According to Benzinga Pro, the following are the crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:

GAINERS

  • XDC Network (CRYPTO: XDC) rose 26.6% to $0.1 over the past 24 hours. XDC Network’s current trading volume totals $30.44 million, a 2.92% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XDC’s estimated market cap is $1,201,432,214.
    Circulating Supply: 12,238,141,964
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Internet Computer (CRYPTO: ICP) is up 17.23% at $66.3. The trading volume for this coin is currently $1.15 billion, which is 1.62% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $ICP’s estimated market cap is $9,132,320,570 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 136,899,213.55
    Max Supply: 469,213,710
  • Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ) increased by 10.26% to $0.31. The trading volume for this coin is currently $838.34 million, which is 1.18% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,673,075,328.
    Circulating Supply: 5,344,064,580
    Max Supply: 8,888,888,888
  • Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) is up 8.62% at $1.57. The trading volume for this coin is currently $244.81 million, which is 0.11% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,463,778,968.
    Circulating Supply: 934,331,121.4
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • FTX Token (CRYPTO: FTT) increased by 7.96% to $48.43. The trading volume for this coin is currently $132.30 million, which is 0.27% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. As of today, $FTT’s estimated market cap is $5,165,939,501.
    Circulating Supply: 106,354,892.32
    Max Supply: 337,226,228.39
  • Ravencoin (CRYPTO: RVN) is up 7.68% at $0.1. Ravencoin’s current trading volume totals $136.23 million, a 0.48% increase from its 100-day average volume. $RVN’s estimated market cap is $951,311,187 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 9,390,895,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Decred (CRYPTO: DCR) rose 7.01% to $156.87 over the past 24 hours. Decred’s current trading volume totals $35.39 million, a 0.18% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,071,199,102.
    Circulating Supply: 13,198,984.5
    Max Supply: Not Available

LOSERS

  • LEO Token (CRYPTO: LEO) decreased by 6.8% to $2.75 over the past 24 hours. LEO Token’s current trading volume totals $4.40 million, a 0.22% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $LEO’s estimated market cap is $2,605,339,393.
    Circulating Supply: 948,437,945.9
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Theta Network (CRYPTO: THETA) declined by 2.2% to $6.68 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 389.36 million, which is 0.06% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $THETA’s estimated market cap is $6,685,565,065 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 1,000,000,000
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) declined by 1.61% to $0.0 over the past 24 hours. Shiba Inu’s current trading volume totals $556.96 million, a 0.48% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. As of today, $SHIB’s estimated market cap is $3,869,835,687.
    Circulating Supply: 497,730,966,630,395.75
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • NEXO (CRYPTO: NEXO) fell 1.45% to $1.95 over the past 24 hours. The trading volume for this coin is currently $12.09 million, which is 0.13% higher than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. $NEXO’s estimated market cap is $1,091,881,946 as of today.
    Circulating Supply: 560,000,010.01
    Max Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • xSUSHI (CRYPTO: XSUSHI) fell 1.33% to $11.39 over the past 24 hours. xSUSHI’s current trading volume totals $2.18 million, a 0.18% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $XSUSHI’s estimated market cap is $814,901,619.
    Circulating Supply: 71,545,840.45
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ) declined by 1.29% to $3.32 over the past 24 hours. Tezos’s current trading volume totals $135.68 million, a 0.32% decrease from its a 100-day average volume. The coin’s market cap stands at 2,795,615,487.
    Circulating Supply: 840,684,596.69
    Max Supply: Not Available
  • Flow (CRYPTO: FLOW) fell 1.17% to $21.93 over the past 24 hours. Trading volume for this coin is 105.17 million, which is 0.07% lower than its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The coin’s market cap stands at 1,226,476,188.
    Circulating Supply: 55,838,899.51
    Max Supply: Not Available

