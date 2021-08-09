Dogecoin-Themed Pack Of Hot Dogs From Oscar Mayer Fetches $15,000 In Auction

Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) subsidiary Oscar Mayer’s Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-themed hot dogs has sold for $15,000 in an auction on eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

What Happened: Oscar Mayer said on Twitter that a single pack of “Hot Doge Weiners” was sold for $15,001 and the auction has closed. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the most expensive hot dog was previously sold for $169 in 2014.

WE DID IT! The #DogeArmy sent our Hot Doge Wieners TO THE MOON and raised $15,001.00 for @FeedingAmerica – The auction is officially closed so we’ll send this meaty prize out to the winner for them to HODL forever. Thank you all and remember: #DoOnlyGoodEveryday pic.twitter.com/Yw3AVi9MLd — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) August 8, 2021

The winner of the auction will receive the “one-of-a-kind,” 10-pack of hot dogs featuring the Shiba Inu image and the cash equivalent of 20,000 dogecoins – worth about $4,800 at the time of writing. A total of 76 bids were received in the auction, which was announced by Oscar Mayer last week.

All proceeds from the sale will go to the hunger relief organization Feeding America as part of eBay’s Auctions for Charity.

Why It Matters: Oscar Mayer is the latest company to ride the dogecoin hype.

Consumer packaged goods company Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and candy bar Snickers have used the joke cryptocurrency for marketing purposes earlier this year.

Dogecoin’s acceptance as a payment option by companies has also gained momentum this year.

It was reported in July that Burger King Brazil is now accepting the meme cryptocurrency as a payment method for the purchase of Dogpper, a dog snack it recently introduced. The “Burger King” brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR).

Price Action: Kraft Heinz shares closed 0.7% higher in Friday’s trading at $37.20.

Dogecoin is down 4.8% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2411 at press time.

