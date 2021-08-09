fbpx

Dogecoin-Themed Pack Of Hot Dogs From Oscar Mayer Fetches $15,000 In Auction

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 9, 2021 12:09 am
Kraft Heinz Co. (NASDAQ:KHC) subsidiary Oscar Mayer’s Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE)-themed hot dogs has sold for $15,000 in an auction on eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

What Happened: Oscar Mayer said on Twitter that a single pack of “Hot Doge Weiners” was sold for $15,001 and the auction has closed. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the most expensive hot dog was previously sold for $169 in 2014.

The winner of the auction will receive the “one-of-a-kind,” 10-pack of hot dogs featuring the Shiba Inu image and the cash equivalent of 20,000 dogecoins – worth about $4,800 at the time of writing. A total of 76 bids were received in the auction, which was announced by Oscar Mayer last week.

See also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

All proceeds from the sale will go to the hunger relief organization Feeding America as part of eBay’s Auctions for Charity.

Why It Matters: Oscar Mayer is the latest company to ride the dogecoin hype.

Consumer packaged goods company Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and candy bar Snickers have used the joke cryptocurrency for marketing purposes earlier this year.

See Also: This Reddit-Based Cryptocurrency Is Outpacing Dogecoin Gains Over Past Month

Dogecoin’s acceptance as a payment option by companies has also gained momentum this year.

It was reported in July that Burger King Brazil is now accepting the meme cryptocurrency as a payment method for the purchase of Dogpper, a dog snack it recently introduced. The “Burger King” brand is owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR).

Price Action: Kraft Heinz shares closed 0.7% higher in Friday’s trading at $37.20.

Dogecoin is down 4.8% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2411 at press time.

Read Next: Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Turn Red As Weekend Rally Simmers Down

Photo: Courtesy of Oscar Myer

