Cryptocurrency Kusama's Price Increased Almost 7% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Kusama's (CRYPTO:KSM) price rose 6.26% to $229.08. This continues its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 17.0% gain, moving from $196.84 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin's all-time high is $621.71.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Kusama over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

The trading volume for the coin has risen 53.0% over the past week diverging from the circulating supply of the coin, which has decreased 0.75%. This brings the circulating supply to 8.98 million, which makes up an estimated 89.8% of its max supply of 10.00 million. According to our data, the current market cap ranking for KSM is #59 at 2.06 billion.

Where Can You Buy Kusama?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support KSM:

AAX AEX BigONE Bitkub BitZ BW.com CoinBene Coinone CoinTiger Float SV LBank Liquid Tokenize TOKOK ZBG

