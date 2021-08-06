fbpx

Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash ABC Rises More Than 13% In 24 hours

byBenzinga Insights
August 6, 2021 2:17 pm
Cryptocurrency Bitcoin Cash ABC Rises More Than 13% In 24 hours

Bitcoin Cash ABC’s (CRYPTO:BCHA) price has increased 13.43% over the past 24 hours to $63.76. Over the past week, BCHA has experienced an uptick of over 55.0%, moving from $41.34 to its current price. As it stands right now, the coin’s all-time high is $71.38.

The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for Bitcoin Cash ABC over the past 24 hours (left) to its price movement over the past week (right). The gray bands are bollinger bands, measuring the volatility for both the daily and weekly price movements. The wider the bands are, or the larger the gray area is at any given moment, the larger the volatility.

price_chart

The trading volume for the coin has increased 17.0% over the past week while the overall circulating supply of the coin has increased 0.34% to over 18.79 million. The current market cap ranking for BCHA is #79 at 1.20 billion.

supply_and_vol

Where Can You Buy Bitcoin Cash ABC?

According to our data sources, here are few exchanges that currently support BCHA:

AscendEX (BitMax)
Coinone
GoPax
Upbit Indonesia

Powered by CoinGecko API

