Why Long-Term Investors Are Buying Bitcoin Below This Yellow Line

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 6, 2021 5:31 pm
Why Long-Term Investors Are Buying Bitcoin Below This Yellow Line

After weeks of trading sideways, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rallied 4.60% over the past 24-hours to push past $42,633.

What Happened: In light of the recent price action, on-chain analyst Will Clemente broke down some important metrics examining who was behind this buying activity.

“Long-term holdings continue to increase while short-term holdings continue to decrease,” he said in his most recent newsletter.

“This means two-fold: short-term holders are aging past the 155-day, 5 month threshold, short-term holders are the ones that are doing most of the selling.”

According to his analysis, long-term holders now have over 66% of Bitcoin’s supply, while short-term investors are now down to nearly 20%. Incidentally, before the main bull run began in October 2020, long-term holder supply had reached just over 68%.  

Why It Matters: According to Clemente, when the market price of Bitcoin goes below realized price, it serves as a great signal to “start accumulating heavily” in macro bottoms.

“This is because price is below the average price investors paid for their coins; meaning the market is in capitulation by definition,” he noted.

Whereas reaching the orange and red lines have marked historical overheated/euphoric price levels.

Naming several instances over the years when breaking past the yellow-mid line has resulted in vertical price movement; Clemente said that crossing it once more would be an important indicator.

“Market price going above the yellow mid-line has historically been a key level for Bitcoin to confirm a strong bull market trend," he said.

Read next: Ethereum Leaves Bitcoin In The Dust After Post-Upgrade Rally

Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin: A Technical Comparison

After some painful downtrends, cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) seem to be coming back to life. However, the same can’t be said about Dogecoin (CYRPTO:DOGE). read more

Facebook And Google Lowkey Admit That Not All Crypto Is A Scam

Interviewing influencers and project leaders on the complicated world of promoting crypto. It’s a good week for mainstreaming -- two big tech ad platforms, Google and Facebook, have finally, albeit grudgingly, accepted that maybe not every cryptocurrency-related project is inherently criminal. Well done, big tech.  read more

Ethereum Overtakes PayPal, Bank Of America, Nike, And Pfizer In Market Cap As Proponents Set Their Eyes On Bitcoin

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues its astronomical rise as favorable fundamentals motivate buyers to pile up and drive demand for the coin, overtaking major publicly traded firms as proponents talk about it potentially overtaking top cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). read more

Ethereum Leaves Bitcoin In The Dust After Post-Upgrade Rally

Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) significantly beat this year's Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) gains, with many speculating that it may become the world's top cryptocurrency altogether. read more