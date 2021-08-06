These OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in July

Photo by Federico Beccari on Unsplash

In July, OTC Markets trading volume was slightly lower than June, hinting at possible investor and trader hesitancy. Markets could be uneasy about the Delta variant of the COVID-19 coronavirus that has caused some states and cities in the United States to bring back restrictions. Some of the primary movers in June stayed in their respective places in regard to activity last month. Cannabis made a comeback and Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCQX:VYGVF) made its debut on the OTCQX.

Over the course of the month, combined total dollar volume on OTC Markets reached just over $50.3 billion. Compared to June’s total of $52.5 billion, this was a 4.2% decrease. Additionally, in comparison to June’s figures, the total dollar volume for the OTCQX was down 25%, and the OTCQB volume also clocked in a decrease of 34%.

The top three most actively traded securities all experienced lower volume in the month of July. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) and Grayscale Ethereum Trust (OTCQX:ETHE) still remained as the most actively traded names on the top tier of OTC Markets in July, but dollar volume for both continued to be lower month on month compared to June.

Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX:RHHBY) — was the third-most traded security on the OTCQX market in July — with a total dollar volume that was down from June, but still high at about $900 million.

Voyager Ventures Forth

OTC Markets announced on July 9th that Voyager Digital, a holding company with a market capitalization of over $2 billion whose subsidiaries operate a crypto-asset platform, graduated from the OTCQB to the OTCQX market and immediately rose to the 8th most traded position on the OTCQX with over $181 million in volume.

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd. (OTCQX:ZURVY) a Swiss insurance company, Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX:IMBBY) a British multinational tobacco company, Bombardier Inc. (OTCQX:BDRBF) a Canadian business jet manufacturer, and Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX:VRNOF) an American cannabis company, were all notable securities, each with over triple-digit increases in volume and placed in the top 30 most actively traded.

OTCQB

In the OTCQB, Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) rocketed to the No. 1 position with a total dollar volume of over $601 million after disclosing a solid quarterly earnings report. Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe™ SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) was the No. 2 slot for trading volume in July at $120 million.

Other standouts in the OTCQB Venture Market include Cybin Inc (OTCQB:CLXPF), Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB:WKSP) and Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCQB:RVVTF).

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO), a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of a novel, enabling, platform technology called pressure cycling technology was also included in the OTCQB most active securities in July.

Below are the top 10 most actively traded securities on the OTCQX and OTCQB markets in July:

OTCQX

OTCQB