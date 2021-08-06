fbpx

QQQ
-1.62
371.29
-0.44%
DIA
+ 1.42
349.19
+ 0.41%
SPY
+ 0.74
441.02
+ 0.17%
TLT
-2.51
152.80
-1.67%
GLD
-4.21
173.07
-2.49%

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says New Infrastructure Bill Will Force Crypto Exchanges To Surveil Customer Transactions

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 6, 2021 5:50 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says New Infrastructure Bill Will Force Crypto Exchanges To Surveil Customer Transactions

What Happened: Brian Armstrong, co-founder, and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), joined a list of crypto executives opposing the newly proposed infrastructure bill’s broad definition of crypto brokers.

Calling it a “hastily conceived” provision related to digital assets, Armstrong asserted that the bill could have a profound negative impact on crypto and unintentionally push more innovation overseas.

“Coinbase is happy to help customers fulfill tax obligations just like the rest of the financial services industry. We've been doing this for years, and issuing more 1099s is a great idea,” he said in a thread on Twitter.

“But the bill defines “brokers” to include anyone who “effectuates transfers of digital assets.” This means almost anyone in the crypto ecosystem (miners, validators, smart contracts, open source developers etc) could be treated as a “broker” with massive reporting obligations.”

According to the Coinbase CEO, this makes no sense. Still, in his view, a more concerning feature of the bill is the imposition of unprecedented reporting requirements.

Armstrong claims that these new reporting requirements will require crypto exchanges like Coinbase to surveil their customer’s transactions in a way that is more intrusive than the rest of traditional finance.

Read also: Crypto Community Is Concerned New Regulation Will Choke The Industry In The U.S.

“All we ask for is an even playing field with traditional finance that doesn't penalize cryptocurrency unfairly,” he said.

In light of the widespread criticism that the bill received, The Wall Street Journal reported that Senator Rob Portman agreed on the need to clarify the provision that he wrote.

Price Action: At press time, cryptocurrency markets traded higher, with the overall market cap growing by 3.77% to $1.64 trillion.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) gained 4.09% over the past 24-hours to trade at a price of $42,611. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) also traded 2.35% higher over the same period, trading at $2,891 at the time of writing.

Photo: TechCrunch on Wikimedia Commons

Read next: Coinbase Rolls Out Crypto Purchases Via Visa And Mastercard Debit Cards Linked To Apple Pay

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Government News Regulations Legal Management Markets Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Coinbase Rolls Out Crypto Purchases Via Visa And Mastercard Debit Cards Linked To Apple Pay

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) has added more ways to make swift purchases of cryptocurrency on its platform. read more

3 Robinhood Sympathy Trades To Watch

Retail broker Robinhood went public last week and opened down on its first day of trading. read more

Cathie Wood's Ark Says Bitcoin Recovery Seems To Have Been Catalyzed By Elon Musk

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest said Monday that Bitcoin’s (CRYPTO: BTC) recovery had a catalyst in the form of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk. read more

Could Shiba Inu Coin Inclusion Help eToro Ahead Of SPAC Merger?

One of the hottest cryptocurrencies of 2021 was added to a leading retail broker on Thursday, which could boost shares of a company going public via SPAC. read more