fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.33
365.01
+ 0.63%
DIA
+ 2.56
345.43
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.64
436.34
+ 0.6%
TLT
-0.77
151.83
-0.51%
GLD
-0.68
170.21
-0.4%

Ethereum Popularity Leads To NYSE-Listed Company Giving Up Its Ticker

byMadhukumar Warrier
August 6, 2021 3:12 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Ethereum Popularity Leads To NYSE-Listed Company Giving Up Its Ticker

The rising popularity of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has prompted furniture retailer Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to change its ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

What Happened: Connecticut-based Ethan Allen said it is changing its ticker symbol from “ETH” to “ETD” to avoid confusion with the native cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network. The ticker change will take effect on Monday, August 16.

The “D” in the new ticker symbol stands for “design,” according to Farooq Kathwari, Ethan Allen’s CEO.

“We also believe this change will better differentiate Ethan Allen news from Ethereum news in search results, as Ethereum is often abbreviated as ETH,” Kathwari added.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Why It Matters: Ethan Allen’s stock price had surged nearly 60% on a year-to-date basis earlier this year as investors apparently mistook the company’s ticker for the Ethereum blockchain token’s abbreviation.

The channel dedicated to Ethan Allen on Stocktwits is filled with messages about the namesake crypto rather than the furniture company.

Meanwhile, Ethereum’s year-to-date returns are 279.8% and it is currently the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Price Action: Ethan Allen’s shares closed 2.1% higher on Thursday at $23.79.

Ethereum is up more than 3% during the last 24 hours, trading at $2,784.31 at press time.

Read Next: Ethereum Leads Crypto Market Rally As London Hard Fork Complete, Bitcoin Finds Way Back Above $40K, Dogecoin Muted

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Small Cap Markets

Related Articles

Jim Cramer Calls Ethereum A 'Pied Piper Security' After Elon Musk Revealed His Crypto Holdings

What Happened: CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer recently revealed why he thinks Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is a good buy at current prices. read more

Brazilian Securities Regulator Approves First Ethereum ETF To Trade In Latin America

An Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has been approved by the Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) to trade on the B3 stock exchange. read more

Axe Deodorant Teases Launching A Dogecoin-Inspired Scent Called Dogecan

What Happened: Axe, a leading men’s deodorant brand, appears to be capitalizing on the effect that the widely popular meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) has had on the world. read more

Fidelity Digital Assets Expands Staff, Plans To Increase Cryptocurrency Offerings

What Happened: Fidelity Digital Assets plans to increase its staff by 100 workers, roughly a 70% increase from current numbers, according to Bloomberg. read more