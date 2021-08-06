Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Throws Dogecoin Community In A Frenzy With Cryptic Tweet

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sent out a cryptic tweet Thursday, which caught the attention of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community.

What Happened: Dorsey simply tweeted “Wow.”

Wow — jack (@jack) August 6, 2021

greg, now a legendary meme Twitter handle with the Dogecoin community, replied with his own version.

While one commentator noted the depth of the conversation.

This is the commentary we come here for! — SBA (@SadBillAckman) August 6, 2021

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk responded with his own strange tweet that may have meant he wanted to engage with Dorsey via direct messages on Twitter.

DMTwitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2021

DOGE traded unchanged at $0.20 at press time. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is down 3.21% for the week.

Why It Matters: Dorsey’s latest tweets touched on The Wydens-Lummis-Toomey amendment which aims to add clarity on the infrastructure bill under debate in the Senate.

The CEO also touched on a non-custodial wallet that Square wants to build and asked his following to help in those efforts.

The “Wow” could have been a reference to any of those earlier tweets. In Dogecoin parlance, Wow is also used with a modifier to make memes and it could be an insinuation to that practice. Examples include, "Such Speed, Much Wow," "Such Popularity, Much Wow," and "Such Freedom, Much Wow."

wow — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) August 2, 2021

As of press time, no further clarity was available on what Dorsey meant exactly.

