byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 6, 2021 1:37 am
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey Throws Dogecoin Community In A Frenzy With Cryptic Tweet

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) and Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) CEO Jack Dorsey sent out a cryptic tweet Thursday, which caught the attention of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community.

What Happened: Dorsey simply tweeted “Wow.”

greg, now a legendary meme Twitter handle with the Dogecoin community, replied with his own version.

While one commentator noted the depth of the conversation.

Meanwhile, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Elon Musk responded with his own strange tweet that may have meant he wanted to engage with Dorsey via direct messages on Twitter.

DOGE traded unchanged at $0.20 at press time. The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is down 3.21% for the week.

Why It Matters: Dorsey’s latest tweets touched on The Wydens-Lummis-Toomey amendment which aims to add clarity on the infrastructure bill under debate in the Senate. 

See Also: Crypto Lobbying Wins Infrastructure Bill Amendment: Blow To Industry Avoided?

The CEO also touched on a non-custodial wallet that Square wants to build and asked his following to help in those efforts.

The “Wow” could have been a reference to any of those earlier tweets. In Dogecoin parlance, Wow is also used with a modifier to make memes and it could be an insinuation to that practice. Examples include, "Such Speed, Much Wow," "Such Popularity, Much Wow," and "Such Freedom, Much Wow."

As of press time, no further clarity was available on what Dorsey meant exactly.

Read Next: This Cryptocurrency Gave The Best Returns In July, And No — It's Not Dogecoin Or Any Meme Coin

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

