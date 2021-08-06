fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.33
365.01
+ 0.63%
DIA
+ 2.56
345.43
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.64
436.34
+ 0.6%
TLT
-0.77
151.83
-0.51%
GLD
-0.68
170.21
-0.4%

What's Up Ethereum Classic Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 6, 2021 12:41 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Up Ethereum Classic Today?

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO: ETC) was in the green, rising nearly 1% in the early hours of Friday.

What’s Moving? ETC rose 0.98% to $51.74 over 24 hours at press time. Over a seven-day trailing period, the cryptocurrency is up 3.56%.

Against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), ETC fell 0.83%, and against Bitcoin (BTC), the coin was down 1.12%.

Since the year began, ETC has risen 806.10% touching an all-time high of $176.16 on May 06. The coin is down 70.65% since those levels.

See Also: Ethereum Vs Ethereum Classic

Why Is It Moving? Ethereum Classic emerged with a new branding while retaining the original blockchain in 2016, while Etheruem forked into a new chain that reversed the infamous DAO theft.

On Thursday, Ethereum’s blockchain underwent another hard fork dubbed London. The hard fork is said to impact miner compensation and lower the supply of ETH.

While Ethereum’s hard fork will not have an impact on Ethereum Classic, ETC has in the past moved in correlation with ETH.

Correlation In The Performance of ETH and ETC, Courtesy: Macroaxis.com

Notably, a key difference between ETH and ETC is that while the latter has a fixed supply of 210 million ETC, the upcoming Ethereum 2.0 will have a variable supply.

Read Next: Is Ethereum Classic's Outpacing Of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Gains All About Being 'Cheaper?'

Benzinga’s Take: As per Cointrendz, Ethereum was the most mentioned coin on Twitter at press time. ETH is attracting high social interest post the London hard fork. The similarity between Ethereum and Ethereum Classic in terms of names could be a possible factor for the price movement in the latter.

Photo by ETC on Flickr

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Ethereum Leads Crypto Market Rally As London Hard Fork Complete, Bitcoin Finds Way Back Above $40K, Dogecoin Muted

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continued to rally while Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded above the key $40,000 level as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 2.03% to $1.67 trillion on Thursday night. read more

Invesco Files For A Bitcoin Strategy ETF That Will Not 'Directly Invest' In BTC

What Happened: American asset manager Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a new exchange-traded product titled “Invesco Bitcoin Strategy ETF.” read more

Oscar Mayer Auctions Limited-Edition Hot Doge Wieners On eBay

What Happened: Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) subsidiary Oscar Mayer is auctioning a limited-edition pack of  “Hot Doge Wieners” on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY). read more

This Electric Car Helps Its Owners Earn $350 A Month Through Crypto Mining

Spiritus, an electric car made by light electric vehicle manufacturer Daymak, managed to mine $350 of cryptocurrency in one month. read more