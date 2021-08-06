This Electric Car Helps Its Owners Earn $350 A Month Through Crypto Mining

Spiritus, an electric car made by light electric vehicle manufacturer Daymak, managed to mine $350 of cryptocurrency in one month.

What Happened: According to a Friday announcement, the mining profits generated by the car can significantly offset its monthly payments and purportedly "making Daymak Spiritus one of the most affordable electric cars in history."

The car uses the firm's Nebula cryptocurrency platform to mine and manage Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Ether (CRYPTO: ETH), and other digital assets.

The company live-streamed its Spiritus prototype and its real-time mining profits through a dedicated website which showed an average of $11.83 of daily profits as the car earned over $350 by the end of the month.

Daymak's President Aldo Baiocchi said that he believes crypto to be the future, and that the car is already available for preorder for a range of cryptos and the company is discussing partners to allow for crypto financing as well ahead of the car's 2023 launch.

Baiocchi explained that the average commuter car stays idle and depreciates for 23 hours a day, suggesting that having the car work while idle is a way to offset its costs and avoid it just depreciating.

He said that the "Nebula Miner is projected to offset or even fully cover the monthly lease payment, making it the most affordable electric car ever."

So far, preorders for Daymak's Spiritus amassed more than $600 million in commitments motivating the firm to expand the preorder campaign until September.

Photo: Courtesy of Daymak

