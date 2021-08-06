fbpx

QQQ
+ 2.33
365.01
+ 0.63%
DIA
+ 2.56
345.43
+ 0.74%
SPY
+ 2.64
436.34
+ 0.6%
TLT
-0.77
151.83
-0.51%
GLD
-0.68
170.21
-0.4%

Invesco Files For A Bitcoin Strategy ETF That Will Not 'Directly Invest' In BTC

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 5, 2021 9:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Invesco Files For A Bitcoin Strategy ETF That Will Not 'Directly Invest' In BTC

What Happened: American asset manager Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a new exchange-traded product titled “Invesco Bitcoin Strategy ETF.”

Despite the name of the fund, Invesco emphasized in the filing that its Bitcoin fund “will not invest directly in bitcoin.”

Instead, Invesco’s actively managed fund will invest all or substantially all of its assets in exchange-traded futures contracts on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Collateral investments.

These Bitcoin futures contracts will be those that are traded on commodity exchanges approved by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

At the time of writing, only the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) supports Bitcoin futures trading while being regulated by the CFTC.

Invesco said that its Fund would not invest in these products directly but rather through a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands.

“While the Fund generally seeks to have full exposure to bitcoin futures, the Fund may at times invest in Bitcoin-Related Assets, which include ETPs…and open-ended private investment trusts that are linked to bitcoin, such as the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust,” stated the filing.

Read also: Grayscale Hires Global Head Of ETFs, Says It Is 100% Committed To Converting Its Largest Bitcoin Fund

Incidentally, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCMKTS: GBTC) itself will be converted into a Bitcoin ETF if all goes according to Grayscale Investment’s plan.

Yesterday, the company announced the hire of a new global head of ETFs and reiterated that it was 100% committed to converting its existing crypto investment products into exchange-traded ones.

Price Action: At press time, the leading digital asset Bitcoin was trading at $40,164, up 2.11% over the past 24-hours.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Futures SEC Markets ETFs

Related Articles

6 Stocks To Watch Today As Bitcoin Regains Momentum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 12% higher in the early hours of Monday, here are six stocks to look out for today as the apex cryptocurrency regains its upwards momentum. read more

A Technical Look At Bitcoin As Crypto Sells Off

Benzinga's PreMarket Prep airs every morning from 8-9 a.m. ET. During that fast-paced, highly informative hour, traders and investors tune in to get the major news of the day, the catalysts behind those moves and the corresponding price action for the upcoming session. read more

CME Group Ends In-Person Trade, Successfully Launches Micro Bitcoin Futures

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) announced an end to most open outcry trading pits while honing in on emerging markets with new products like Micro Bitcoin futures. read more

Is CME Launching Dogecoin Futures? What You Should Know

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ: CME) does not plan to launch a futures product based on Dogecoin (DOGE), The Block reported Sunday. read more