ERN Token Rallies 40% As Lionel Messi Announces NFT Collection Will Launch On Ethernity Chain

bySamyuktha Sriram
August 5, 2021 1:09 pm
Soccer legend Lionel Messi has partnered with Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO: ERN) to launch his first set of NFTs titled ‘The Messiverse Collection.’

What Happened: Messi announced the drop in a video on Instagram where he told his followers to discover his first collection of NFTs on Ethernity.

Shortly after the news, Ethernity Chain’s native token ERN rallied by 40% to a price of $12.69. The coin’s trading activity saw a 484% uptick in price overnight and stood at over $79 million at the time of writing.

The collection will reportedly feature four pieces of digital art depicting Messi himself, illustrated by the Australian artist Bosslogic. Messi will also authenticate each of the NFTs in the collection.

Why It Matters: Ethernity Chain is a relatively new blockchain that was launched earlier this year.

The project underwent a series of strategic investments by Black Edge Capital, Morningstar Ventures, Spark Digital Capital, Woodstock, and Genesis Block Ventures, before its final round of funding on Polkadot’s (CRYPTO: DOT) crowdfunding decentralized exchange Polkastarter in March 2021.

The DeFi-NFT crossover platform says its main goal is to partner with leading figures in blockchain, music, and entertainment industries to popularize NFT-based digital art while supporting charitable causes.

In terms of sports personalities, Ethernity’s partnership with Messi is undoubtedly the biggest one since its partnership with Brazilian soccer legend Pele back in May.

Price Action: At press time, ERN was priced at $10.90, having lost some of its gains since the launch of Messi’s NFT collection but still trading 17% higher over the past 24-hours.

Photo: Кирилл Венедиктов on Wikimedia

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Global Markets Tech

