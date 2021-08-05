fbpx

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Shivdeep Dhaliwal
August 5, 2021 4:19 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.2% higher at $0.20 over 24 hours leading up to the early hours of Thursday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed coin fell 3.27% for the week. Against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), DOGE traded 1.77% lower and against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) fell 6.09% over 24 hours.

DOGE’s year-to-date gains stand at 3,395.32%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? The meme-themed coin moved in sync with major cryptocurrencies in a 24 hour period as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 3.42% to $1.61 trillion.

DOGE has been hovering around the 20 cent mark since July 21 and this remains a key level, as per Benzinga’s Melanie Schaffer.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Dogebeans Owner On Adopting Dogecoin Branding And How The Meme Coin Can Help Small Businesses Take On Giants Like Apple, Amazon

Schaffer noted that if DOGE can maintain support at the 20 cent mark, it has headway to move up towards the 23-cent level. However, below 19 cents, the meme cryptocurrency could find its way to the 16-cent mark.

Meanwhile, Kraft-Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) unit Oscar Mayer put out a limited edition pack of “Hot Doge Wieners” with a cash value of 10,000 DOGE or approximately $2,000 for sale on eBay Inc’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) platform.

See Also: Doge Treats: How Conagra Brands Is Using Dogecoin To Beef Up Social Media Marketing For Slim Jim

