fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
367.34
+ 0%
DIA
-0.04
348.03
-0.01%
SPY
+ 0.04
438.94
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
151.06
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.05
169.48
+ 0.03%

This Cryptocurrency Gave The Best Returns In July, And No — It's Not Dogecoin Or Any Meme Coin

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 5, 2021 6:11 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Cryptocurrency Gave The Best Returns In July, And No — It's Not Dogecoin Or Any Meme Coin

Axie Infinity (AXS), a token connected to the blockchain-based game of the same name, was by far the best cryptocurrency in terms of returns in July.

What Happened: AXS left the likes of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and the other meme-coin cohort far behind in the rearview mirror in terms of returns.

AXS skyrocketed a whopping 651.03% over the course of July, while DOGE fell 17.93% in the same period.

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), another meme coin, did not match AXS’ returns either. SHIB declined 29.14% last month.

At press time, AXS traded 10.06% higher at $42.46 over 24 hours, while DOGE traded 1.71% higher at $0.20.

See Also: How To Buy Axie Infinity (AXS)

Why It Matters: Not only did AXS outpace the gains of meme coins, it also left behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), however, its upwards trajectory is threatened by aggressive short selling.

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest analyst Nick Grous called Axie Infinity the “foundation” of an “emerging economy” coming up around play-to-earn games on Tuesday.

See Also: NFT Growth Remains Strong As Shown By Axie Infinity, OpenSea, CryptoPunks, Says Analyst

Grous also touched on Smooth Love Potion (CRYPTO: SLP), a token that can be earned by winning battles on Axie Infinity. That token spiked 71.96% in July. At press time, SLP traded 2.59% higher over 24 hours at $0.211.

“By breeding Axies and earning SLP, full-time players earned $1,500 on average and generated $200 million in platform fees last month alone,” noted the Ark analyst.

Jeffrey Jiho Zirlin, Axie Infinity co-founder, noted last month that the project gathered more revenue than Metamask, Pancakeswap (CRYPTO: CAKE), MakerDao (CRYPTO: MKR), and Curve (CRYPTO: CRV) put together.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Dogebeans Owner On Adopting Dogecoin Branding And How The Meme Coin Can Help Small Businesses Take On Giants Like Apple, Amazon

photo: courtesy of Axie Infinity

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

This Reddit-Based Cryptocurrency Is Outpacing Dogecoin Gains Over Past Month

r/CryptoCurrency Moons (CRYPTO: xMOON) has seen huge gains and is now worth far more than the meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). read more

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.2% higher at $0.20 over 24 hours leading up to the early hours of Thursday. read more

Can Ethereum Tank Due To Profit Booking After London Hard Fork?

The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) London upgrade is scheduled for Thursday, but will the event significantly impact the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Some think ETH may slip into the red shortly after the improvements are implemented.  read more

Bitcoin, Dogecoin Post Minor Recovery As Ethereum Leads Market Gains Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated London Hard Fork

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) popped over 9% along with major coins on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 5.04% to $1.64 trillion. What Happened: ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, traded 9.3% higher at $2,726.54 over 24 hours and 19.31% for the week.  read more