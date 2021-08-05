fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.53
366.28
+ 0.14%
DIA
-3.14
354.23
-0.89%
SPY
-2.13
443.28
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.31
150.44
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 0.09
169.40
+ 0.05%

Can Ethereum Tank Due To Profit Booking After London Hard Fork?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 4, 2021 10:39 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Can Ethereum Tank Due To Profit Booking After London Hard Fork?

The Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) London upgrade is scheduled for Thursday, but will the event significantly impact the price of the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Some think ETH may slip into the red shortly after the improvements are implemented. 

Hard Fork And Then A Hard Knock:  ETH popped over 9% on Wednesday night ahead of the upcoming London hard fork, which contains a number of Ethereum Improvement Proposals related to transaction fee burning which will affect miners' profitability and reduce the supply of the coin.

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

Not everyone thinks ETH would continue on the upwards trajectory once the upgrade is implemented. Trader and analyst Michaël van de Poppe is predicting a “healthy correction.”

Pseudonymous analyst Murfski shared a chart on Twitter, which indicates that ETH could move past $3,000 but be followed by a spectacular crash down to the $2,000 levels.

Hard Fork Is Hardly A Thing: Alex Kruger, economist and technical analyst, thinks the upgrade is “overrated and what matters is what happens after," reported Coindesk.

See Also: Cardano Founder Says The Only 'Ethereum Killer' Is Ethereum 2.0

Pankaj Balani, CEO of Delta Exchange said the hard fork is a “non event,” as per CoinDesk. 

 

Even though the hard fork does not excite Balani, it has not dampened his bullishness on ETH long-term. He reportedly wrote, “ETH can outperform BTC in the medium- to long-term, but for the next few quarters, ETH should continue to exhibit strong correlation with BTC.”

The Burning Uncertainty: Finally, there is no surety on what the hard fork actually entails in terms of the burning of tokens. While Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) halving involves reducing per-block issuance by half every four years, the Ethereum burning leaves analysts scratching their heads.

“It is difficult, however, to predict exactly how much ether will be burnt over time given that the base fee dynamically adjusts according to network activity and demand for block space," wrote CoinDesk journalist Christine Kim last month. 

As per Kim, EIP 1559, the proposal related to mining fee burning, introduces “economic instability” to the network by making it impossible to control the total ETH supply over time.

Read Next: Craig Wright-Founded Bitcoin Spinoff Suffers 51% Attack: What You Should Know

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Short Ideas Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Dogecoin Post Minor Recovery As Ethereum Leads Market Gains Ahead Of Highly-Anticipated London Hard Fork

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) popped over 9% along with major coins on Wednesday night as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 5.04% to $1.64 trillion. What Happened: ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, traded 9.3% higher at $2,726.54 over 24 hours and 19.31% for the week.  read more

German Regulator's Institutional Go-Ahead Might Bring Up To $657B To Crypto Market

German institutions can now invest a significant portion of their assets into cryptocurrencies, and recent market research estimates that this will bring a much-needed liquidity injection into the space. read more

Federal Reserve Governor Brainard Lists 'Urgent' Reasons For US Digital Currency

Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard believes that the need for a central bank digital currency in the U.S. is imminent. read more

Binance And Alchemy Partnership Will Enable Bitcoin Payments On Shopify, ACH Token Rallies 122%

Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has partnered with Alchemy Pay, the world’s first hybrid fiat and digital currency gateway. read more