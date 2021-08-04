fbpx

Investing In Memecoins: Essential Tips On How To Find The Next 1000×

byBTC Peers
August 4, 2021 10:38 am
Advertiser Disclosure The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Although the piece is not and should not be construed as editorial content, the sponsored content team works to ensure that any and all information contained within is true and accurate to the best of their knowledge and research. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
Investing in meme coins comes with its ups and downs, even for the most seasoned investors. However, one can minimize the risks and maximize the rewards by seeking out and applying the right information. There are thousands of meme coins to select from, and most of them are scams. Therefore, you will need to be at your best in order to stand a chance in this market.

The truth is that there are diamonds among stones; you just have to know where and how to look. These special meme coins have the potential to produce 1000× for investors who caught it early. This article shall explore the risks involved in investing in meme coins, the huge potential, and some promising coins to consider. 

For every investment, you have to evaluate the risks and rewards involved in that investment. Therefore, there are basically two factors to consider:

Low-Risk Investment 

About 90% of new meme coins are scams, so learning how to avoid the rugpulls will help boost your expected returns. 

High Potential/Reward

Having a strong and dedicated team with a long-term vision for the project rather than have a copy-paste project. 

How To Avoid Rugpulls And Minimize Risk

With my experience in the crypto space and having analyzed several crypto projects, I can point out the signs of a crypto rugpull. This analysis majorly applies to tokens that are listed/launched on decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and PancakeSwap.

The initial token distribution
One of the early signs of a crypto rugpull is when the dev team allocates a big chunk of the tokens to themselves. Alternatively, they can give up 50% of the token to a crypto celebrity. This is a red flag because they can dump their huge allocation since they didn’t buy like the rest of the investors. A good crypto token has virtually all the tokens put onto a DEX for purchase by any interested party.

Who owns the liquidity pool?
An early rugpull gimmick is when developers of a token put it in a decentralized exchange and ensure they own the entire liquidity pool. This gives them the power to remove the entire liquidity pool anytime they wish, with all BNB and ETH tokens inside it. Always check for the top liquidity providers for new projects. For security purposes, most of the liquidity pool should be held by the burn address.

High transaction fees
When you find out that there are high transaction fees for the transfer of tokens and that these fees are not transparent, it is a sign you need to back out. Always conduct quality research to know and understand the fees beforehand. A high transaction fee is also another tactic to discourage people from selling the tokens. 

Maximizing Meme Coin Investment 

Remember that we have two goals while investing in meme coins; to reduce risk and maximize returns. Here are the tips on how you can identify the next 1000× meme coin out there:

Does the project have a long-term focus?
Before investing in any meme coin, take out time to explore the token’s community to know what the developers focus on. Do they have a long-term agenda of building a strong community and long-term growth? Are they more interested in trying to pump the price and pressure people into buying? The former is a good thing, while the latter is a red flag. It would help if you also found out whether there is a whitepaper for the project highlighting its real vision and mission.

What is the reputation and track record of the dev team?
Is the team behind the project trustworthy, or are they just filled with empty promises? When they say they are going to get something done, do they follow through to get it done? Are they only making promises just to pump the price? When you find the answers to these questions, they will help you know the future potential of the token. When the development team is not trustworthy, then they have no intention of building for the long term.

Does the token have real meme potential?
In today’s reality, cute tokens easily win market share since most people love to buy adorable and beautiful tokens. A good example of people’s love for the adorable meme is how the Doge community has grown over the last few months. 

Promising Meme Coins To Invest In

Following the above analysis, here are a few promising meme coins that investors should consider.

MiniDoge
MiniDoge is the first auto-boost and hyper-deflationary meme coin in the crypto market.

CorgiCoin
CorgiCoin is the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and it is completely community-owned.

BabyDoge
BabyDoge is a deflationary token created by the fans of the DogeCoin community as an upgrade of Dogecoin itself.

CateCoin
CateCoin is a payment meme coin used to pay meme creators for creating memes on meme platforms.

1000X is just a dream to many, it has a lot of risks that come with it. You need to study the project properly from its team members to their tokenomics. You have to ask them where are their revenue streams too. Lastly, look carefully where they are listed. Some exchanges are safer, more reputable than others. Always do your own research." Anndy Lian, Chairman for BigONE Asia and Chief Digital Advisor for Mongolian Productivity Organisation commented.

Disclaimer: The information contained on this article is provided for educational purposes, and does not constitute investment advice.

Image by KNFind from Pixabay

 

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Guidance Markets

