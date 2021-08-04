What's The Deal With #CashAppForHotties And Megan Thee Stallion?

In recent weeks, investors and Megan Thee Stallion fans may have noticed the hashtag #CashAppForHotties trending periodically on their social media feeds. The promotion represents a partnership between the Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) Cash App and Megan Thee Stallion to give away shares of stock as a part of an effort to educate young fans about the power of investing.

What Happened? In late June, Megan Thee Stallion released an educational video entitled “Investing for Hotties” in which the rapper said she would be giving away $1 million in shares of stock in companies such as Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON).

Related Link: Square Lands 2 Upgrades Following Afterpay Buyout

Why It’s Important: Megan Thee Stallion said her goal with the promotion is to raise awareness about investing and get more young people to dip their toes into the world of Wall Street.

“Buying stocks isn't only for the big players,” she said. “Anyone can start with as little as $1.”

In March, Megan Thee Stallion also partnered with Fashion Nova to give away $1 million as part of the Women on Top campaign to support women’s education, businesses, charities and other organizations.

In her newest #CashAppForHotties video, Megan Thee Stallion breaks down what young investors need to know about the basics of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).

To be eligible to win free stock as part of the promotion, fans need to reply to Megan Thee Stallion’s educational investing videos using the hashtag #CashAppForHotties and include their $cashtag.

Benzinga’s Take: You can’t beat free stock. And while the world of Wall Street can be an extremely complicated, convoluted and intimidating environment, it’s always best to begin learning about the basics of investing at a young age rather than waiting until later in life to start putting your money to work.

(Screenshot of Cash App video with Megan Thee Stallion, YouTube)