fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.78
366.03
+ 0.21%
DIA
-2.69
353.78
-0.77%
SPY
-1.29
442.44
-0.29%
TLT
+ 0.06
150.69
+ 0.04%
GLD
+ 0.12
169.38
+ 0.07%

Quiznos Fast-Food Chain Partners With Bakkt To Accept Bitcoin For Sandwiches

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 4, 2021 1:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Quiznos Fast-Food Chain Partners With Bakkt To Accept Bitcoin For Sandwiches

Fast-food chain Quiznos partnered with Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE)-owned cryptocurrency financial services platform Bakkt to start accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for sandwiches at select Denver locations.

What Happened: According to a Wednesday Coindesk report, Quiznos locations — including the one located at the high-traffic Denver airport — will start accepting Bitcoin in mid-August.

Customers who download the Bakkt mobile application and pay with the coin, will receive a $15 reward in Bitcoin.

Bakkt Chief Revenue Officer Sheela Zemlin said that the company would pay close attention to how this pilot program performs and considers expanding it "to additional Quiznos locations across the country."

The firm has been actively recruiting retail chains for some time and recently also announced that its users would be able to pay at more than a million Cantaloupe retail devices with Bitcoin as well.

President of Quiznos parent company REGO Restaurant Group Mark Lohmann said that he appreciates that the partnership allows his firm “to accept bitcoin directly at the point of sale." He believes that this is also an answer to "mobile and millennial consumer demand for alternative and cryptocurrency payment options."

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is now trading at $39,398 after gaining 3.09% of value over the last 24 hours. The current price is 40% down from mid–April's high of over $64,000, but also 66% higher than late-July's low of under $23,150.

Photo: Salmonpepperrice via Wikipedia

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech Travel Restaurants Markets Tech Media General

Related Articles

Where Might Ethereum Go In The Next Few Weeks?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading lower Tuesday, likely cooling off after the crypto has been climbing throughout the past week. Ethereum was recently able to bounce at support and has been on a climb since. Ethereum was down 4.48% at $2,484.94 at last check Tuesday afternoon. read more

Investing In Memecoins: Essential Tips On How To Find The Next 1000×

Investing in meme coins comes with its ups and downs, even for the most seasoned investors. However, one can minimize the risks and maximize the rewards by seeking out and applying the right information. read more

3 Robinhood Sympathy Trades To Watch

Retail broker Robinhood went public last week and opened down on its first day of trading. read more

Ethereum To Overtake Bitcoin As Fundamentals Supercharge It, Says Pantera Capital CEO

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain's applications and other fundamentals are likely to supercharge the coin's value growth until it overtakes Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), according to Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead. read more