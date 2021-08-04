Quiznos Fast-Food Chain Partners With Bakkt To Accept Bitcoin For Sandwiches

Fast-food chain Quiznos partnered with Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE: ICE)-owned cryptocurrency financial services platform Bakkt to start accepting Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) for sandwiches at select Denver locations.

What Happened: According to a Wednesday Coindesk report, Quiznos locations — including the one located at the high-traffic Denver airport — will start accepting Bitcoin in mid-August.

Customers who download the Bakkt mobile application and pay with the coin, will receive a $15 reward in Bitcoin.

Bakkt Chief Revenue Officer Sheela Zemlin said that the company would pay close attention to how this pilot program performs and considers expanding it "to additional Quiznos locations across the country."

The firm has been actively recruiting retail chains for some time and recently also announced that its users would be able to pay at more than a million Cantaloupe retail devices with Bitcoin as well.

President of Quiznos parent company REGO Restaurant Group Mark Lohmann said that he appreciates that the partnership allows his firm “to accept bitcoin directly at the point of sale." He believes that this is also an answer to "mobile and millennial consumer demand for alternative and cryptocurrency payment options."

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin is now trading at $39,398 after gaining 3.09% of value over the last 24 hours. The current price is 40% down from mid–April's high of over $64,000, but also 66% higher than late-July's low of under $23,150.

Photo: Salmonpepperrice via Wikipedia