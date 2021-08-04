fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.53
366.28
+ 0.14%
DIA
-3.14
354.23
-0.89%
SPY
-2.13
443.28
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.31
150.44
+ 0.21%
GLD
+ 0.09
169.40
+ 0.05%

Thousands Of Ethers (ETH) Will Be Burned Daily, Starting Tomorrow

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 4, 2021 5:47 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Thousands Of Ethers (ETH) Will Be Burned Daily, Starting Tomorrow

Thousands of Ethers (CRYPTO: ETH) will be burned, destroyed forever, daily starting tomorrow, following the implementation of the Ethereum improvement proposal. The EIP-1559 is a part of the London network software upgrade, known as a hard fork.

What Happened: The implementation of the upgrade is scheduled for Aug 5, at 2:05 CEST.

EIP-1559 is expected to burn most of Ethereum's transaction fees in the future, significantly decreasing the coin's inflation, currently standing at about 4%.

In July, 93,870 ETH, which is nearly $233 million as of press time), were paid as transaction fees on the network.

Meanwhile, in June, nearly 72,000 ETH, which currently accounts for about $179 million, significantly down from May's nearly 310,000 ETH, now equivalent to $768 million.

Lately, the number of Ethers spent on transaction fees each day ranges between 6,500 ETH and 1,500 ETH.

Starting tomorrow, most of those coins will be burned forever, while the fees are expected to decrease.

Fees paid for transactions will be divided between a "base fee" and an optional "miner tip;" the first one will be burned, and the second one will be paid to the miners processing transactions.

According to recent reports, Co-Founder of investment firm Multicoin Capital, Kyle Samani, recently described the upgrade as "one of the most interesting and important upgrades in the history of Ethereum," pointing out that it will reduce the coin's supply, which will lead to higher prices.

Read also: Ethereum London Upgrade Expected To Lower Transaction Fees, Fight Inflation With Coin Burn

The Base Fees are expected to account for somewhere between 25% to 75% of the gas fees currently paid to miners, according to Ethereum core developers coordinator Tim Beiko.

Based on July's data, that would have resulted in anywhere from 23,467 ETH to 70,402 ETH being burned (currently between $58 million and $175 million.)

Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap data, Ethereum is currently trading at $2,688, gaining 7.83% of its value over the last 24 hours.

The current price is down 42.3% from mid-May's high of nearly $4,300, but 43.3% higher than late July's low of $1,730.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Tech

Related Articles

Is Litecoin Ready For A Bounce Back?

Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC) is trading higher Wednesday, likely moving with the rest of the bullish cryptocurrency market. The majority of the market is trading green and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) leads the pack.  Litecoin was up 3.28% at $143.52 at last check Wednesday, while Ethereum was up 9.29% at $2,707.10.  read more

NBA Superstar Charles Barkley: 'My People Do Not Believe In Crypto'

American basketball player Charles Barkley won’t be joining the growing list of professional athletes that have embraced cryptocurrency. read more

Meme.com Integrates Polygon To Help Meme-Token Investors Track Their Portfolio Value

As investor interest in memes expanded into the realm of finance and crypto, meme-tokens have now found a legitimate place in the market. read more

Where Might Ethereum Go In The Next Few Weeks?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is trading lower Tuesday, likely cooling off after the crypto has been climbing throughout the past week. Ethereum was recently able to bounce at support and has been on a climb since. Ethereum was down 4.48% at $2,484.94 at last check Tuesday afternoon. read more