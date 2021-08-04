fbpx

What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 4, 2021 6:16 am
What's Up With Dogecoin Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.18% lower at $0.1956 over 24 hours in the early hours of Wednesday.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is down 6.8% over a seven-day trailing period.

DOGE rose by 0.9% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and fell 0.68% against Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) over 24 hours.

Since the year began, DOGE has soared 3,367.61. The meme coin hit a high of $0.74 on May 8 but is down 73.27% from that level.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE remained subdued at press time as the global cryptocurrency market cap dropped 1% lower to $1.55 trillion. 

Major coins like ETH and Cardano (ADA) were seen trading in the green, up 0.88% and 4.63% at $2,487.09 and $1.34 respectively at press time.

See Also: Why Is Cardano (ADA) Surging While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump?

On Tuesday, Robert Kiyosaki — the author of the best-seller “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” — noted the price movements in major cryptocurrencies including DOGE, and said cryptocurrencies were alive and kicking while the U.S. dollar was on its way out

"The future of money and finance is in crypto," the author said.

DOGE was among the most mentioned cryptocurrencies on Twitter at press time, as per Cointrendz.com. 

Read Next: Craig Wright-Founded Bitcoin Spinoff Suffers 51% Attack: What You Should Know

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Movers Trading Ideas

