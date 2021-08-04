Why Is Cardano (ADA) Surging While Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Slump?

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) traded 4.79% higher at $1.35 over 24 hours on Tuesday night.

What’s Moving? The Charles Hoskinson-founded cryptocurrency is up 5.46% over a seven-day trailing period.

ADA rose 6.55% and 6.52% against Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) respectively.

Since the year began, ADA has shot up 666.40%.

Why Is It Moving? ADA is seeing high interest from social media users and trended on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform, according to data from Cointrendz. The cryptocurrency was also seen trending on CoinMarketCap.

Cardano was finally listed in Japan! $ADA Japan has extremely strict rules for crypto exchange listings. Only a small number of tokens can be listed in Japan, and ADA is now on that list! https://t.co/n2oxPHKa36 — Sebastien Guillemot (@SebastienGllmt) August 3, 2021

On Tuesday, Sebastien Guillemot, chief technology officer at dcSpark, a crypto ecosystem builder, said that “Cardano was finally listed in Japan.” Guillemot noted that Japan has strict rules for crypto exchange listings and only a small number of tokens can be listed in the country.

