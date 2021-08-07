August SPAC Merger Vote Calendar: A Look At Upcoming Votes And Stocks To Watch

The months of June and July were among the busiest for SPAC merger votes so far in 2021. August is now filling up with several deal votes happening each week.

Many of the July merger votes acted as catalysts with shares seeing sharp increases or decreases on their last few days trading under the old ticker and first days under the new ticker.

Here is a look at the current August SPAC merger vote dates:

August 5: Joby Aviation and Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) — The company is seeking to bring urban air mobility to customers in the future and recently completed a flight of 154 miles.

August 6: Rockley Photonics and SC Health Corp (NYSE:SCPE) — Rockley is a photonics chipset developer and supplier for sensor and communication products.

August 9: Tango Therapeutics and BCTG Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BCTG) — Tango is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for specific tumors.

August 11: Momentus and Stable Road Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SRAC) — Momentus has been called the “FedEx of Space” with a focus on last-mile delivery for partners. The company has been under pressure of late with a cut in valuation and a fine announced for both Stable Road and Momentus by the SEC.

August 11: Helbiz and GreenVision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GRNV) — Helbiz is a leading global micromobility company.

August 11: AirSpan and New Beginnings Acquisition Corp (AMEX:NBA) — AirSpan is an end-to-end 5G access network provider.

August 12: Cazoo and Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) — Cazoo is one of the largest online used car sales platforms in Europe.

August 12: Aeye and CF Finance Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:CFAC) — Aeye is a lidar company.

August 12: Clarus Therapeutics and Blue Water Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BLUW) — Clarus is a pharmaceutical company focused on men’s health.

August 12: Otonomo and Software Acquisition Group Inc II (NASDAQ:SAII) — Otonomo is a car data services platform that partnered with 16 OEMs and has a database of information on more than 40 million connected cars.

August 12: Spire Global and NavSight Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSH) — Spire Global is a space-based data and analytics company hoping to pioneer the “space-as-a-service” segment going forward.

August 16: ReNew Power and RMG Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RMGB) — ReNew Power is India’s largest renewable energy company.

August 18: AgileThought and LIV Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LIVK) — AgileThought is a software consulting firm.

August 18: Nexters Global and Kismet Acquisition One (NASDAQ:KSMT) — Nexters is one of the leading mobile and social gaming companies in Europe.

August 18: Xos and NextGen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NGAC) — Xos is an electric vehicle company focused on medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

August 20: Rocket Lab and Vector Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VACQ) — Rocket Lab is one of only two U.S. commercial companies delivering regular access to orbit and is the second most frequently used U.S. orbital rocket company, trailing only SpaceX.

August 20: AeroFarms and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SV) — AeroFarms is a vertical farming company.

August 25: Volta Industries and Tortoise Acquisition II Corp (NYSE:SNPR) — Volta is an electric vehicle charging company offering video advertisements to its customers.

August 25: Cipher Mining and Good Works Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GWAC) — Cipher Mining is seeking to be the largest Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining company in the U.S.

August 25: Topps and Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II (NASDAQ:MUDS) — Topps is a leading trading card company with a plan to increase its digital card sales and NFT platform.

August 31: Arqit Limited and Centricus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CENH) — Arqit is a quantum encryption technology company.

