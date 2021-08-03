fbpx

Voxies NFT Giving Away Tesla Model 3 With Mint Sellout: What Investors Should Know

byChris Katje
August 3, 2021 5:49 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
An NFT Project that is nearing a sellout is using a clever marketing tactic to entice new users to purchase one of the last 499 non-fungible tokens out of a 10,000 series.

What Happened: Voxies are a unique NFT series with no two Voxies identical and having a series of traits and rarity levels that make some more valuable than others. The 3D voxel buddies live and play on the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) blockchain, according to the website.

Many NFT series offer incentives to customers who purchase digital assets during the launch period. Sometimes additional incentives are offered at 100% of assets sold.

An updated roadmap from Voxies shows that they will reward 10 people who purchase NFTs ranging from 9,500 to 9,999, the last 499 in the series.

Each purchase in the last 499 in the series will receive a raffle ticket with the following prizes.

1. Voxie #1, The Pirate: One of 10 “Godly” Voxies in the series and the rarest type in the series. The #2 Godly is currently listed with a sale price of 250 Ethereum.

2. Tesla Model 3: The team behind Voxies will give away a Tesla Model 3 from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) to one person who is drawn from the last 499 purchases. The winner can also receive their winnings in the equivalent Ethereum value.

3. Third Through Tenth Place: The community will determine prizes with over $125,000 available for these eight winners in the raffle.

Each of the last 499 Voxies sold will also get a special companion NFT pet airdropped by the end of September on top of the pet hatched with the traditional Voxie NFT.

Related Link: Gary Vee Pays $3.76M For A CryptoPunk, Adding To His NFT Collection

Why It’s Important: Voxies is another NFT series offering rewards to its users and has a roadmap of planned activities. The team is planning a role-playing game using the NFTs.

At the time of writing, around 98% of Voxies have been sold and each Voxie costs $1,581.10 to mint plus gas fees. There are 269 Voxies remaining at a mint price of 0.64 ETH each. Purchasers have a 1 in 499 chance to win a potentially rare and valuable NFT or a Tesla Model 3.

The floor price of the Voxies is currently .18 ETH meaning the purchase could be worth less than the amount paid depending on rarity and traits and the price a customer is willing to pay.

Image: Courtesy of Voxies

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Top Stories Markets

Related Articles

Global Crypto Users Doubled To Reach 200 Million In Just Four Months: Report

The number of crypto users reached 221 million in June 2021, according to a new research report from Crypto.com. read more

You Can Invest In Grimes' NFTs For As Little As $10 With Otis: Here Are The Details

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been a hot theme of 2021 with companies and celebrities also getting in on launches of the digital assets. read more

Tesla Holds 'Close' To 42,069 BTC, Elon Musk Says

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hinted at how much Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) his electric vehicle producer firm's has on its balance sheet. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Markus On Creating Dogecoin, The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus recently joined Benzinga’s “Moon or Bust” to share his story of creating Dogecoin, how he’s involved today and what he thinks of Elon Musk. read more