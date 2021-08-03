fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
364.60
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
348.33
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ 0.03
437.56
+ 0.01%
TLT
+ 0.00
150.67
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
169.60
+ 0.01%

Is Ethereum On Track To Cross $3,000 Mark?

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
August 3, 2021 2:48 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Is Ethereum On Track To Cross $3,000 Mark?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) slipped 0.49% to $2,544.35 over 24 hours in the early hours of Tuesday. Is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization on track to cross the psychologically important $3,000 level? 

See Also: How To Buy Ethereum (ETH)

London Calling: Ethereum’s network is a day away from an upcoming upgrade dubbed the London hard fork. 

The hard fork is expected to take place on Wednesday and contains Ethereum Improvement Proposals or EIPs that relate to miner compensation which could lead to a reduction of ETH’s circulating supply.

Payment network Mercuryo’s co-founder Greg Waisman said ETH could take the $3,000 levels, as per a Cointelegraph report.

He noted that the buildup of hype related to the hard fork was not “reflective of the current price trend.”

See Also: Can The US Infrastructure Bill 'Kill' Major Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin?

“Ethereum is currently seeing a retracement; it confirms that the sellers are deliberately lowering the price for a post-upgrade price pump,” said Waisman.

Unprecedented Winning Streak: ETH surged for 12 straight days leading up to Monday, which is the longest such streak ever, as per InToTheBlock, a data science company.

InToTheBlock also noted that 1.19 million addresses purchased 2.03 million ETH between the $2,598 and 2,753 levels.

Flippening Buzz: Adding to the momentum for ETH is the buzz around the so-called Flippening, a term that alludes to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) being left behind by ETH in terms of market capitalization.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus recently polled his 434,8000 strong Twitter followers when flippening would take place. 30.3% of the followers said 2023 or beyond, while 28.9% said 2022. 13.6% thought the event would take place this year, while 27.1% thought it would never take place. 

On-Chain Trio: On-chain data suggests ETH is following a bullish trend, as per CryptoQuant. 

The three factors noted by the on-chain analytics company include the increasing number of accounts which deposited over 32 ETH to the deposit contract, especially after the recent correction.

Another is the outflowing ETH from Spot Exchanges and finally the fact that total ETH reserve on exchanges is falling. 

Read Next: Why Are Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Clone Tokens CyberDoge, Mini Shiba Seeing High Interest Today?

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Is Voyager Token (VGX) Skyrocketing Today?

Voyager Token (CRYPTO: VGX) traded 31.45% higher at $2.98 over 24 hours on Monday night. read more

Bitcoin, Dogecoin Remain Flat While Ethereum Surges For 12th Straight Day

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) showed strength on Monday evening even as the global cryptocurrency market cap remained flat with a 0.14% decline to $1.6 trillion. What Happened: The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 2.66% higher at $2,625.06 over 24 hours. For the week, ETH is up 17.38%. read more

PayPal Expands Crypto Team In Ireland

What Happened: Online payments giant PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) is hiring a team of executives in Ireland to further its efforts in the crypto space. read more

Let The Games Begin: How You Can Participate In Competitions On The Blockchain

Whether you’re a beginner or an expert investing in the cryptocurrency market, diversifying your portfolio properly to get the best bang for your buck can be challenging. Not only do you have to account for volatility in the market, but you have to balance your digital assets and align them with traditional holdings in your portfolio. read more