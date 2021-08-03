fbpx

Bitcoin And Dogecoin Will Rise As US Dollar Is Dying: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 3, 2021 10:41 am
Bitcoin And Dogecoin Will Rise As US Dollar Is Dying: Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Robert Kiyosaki

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are alive and kicking despite what naysayers might say, while the U.S. dollar is on its way out, according to the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Robert Kiyosaki.

What Happened: In his recent email, Kiyosaki pointed out that crypto is not dead and "Bitcoin is up over 200% from last year," while others, such as Doge, are up over 120%.

He provocatively asks, "does that sound dead?" and declared, "what is about to die is the dollar."

Kiyosaki goes even as far as to warn that the dollar's demise will "crash the whole economic system."

He advises that it is time to prepare for this crash and claims that "the best time to get rich is during a crash," and this crash will last a long time.

Read also: Rich Dad Poor Dad's Author Says 'The Biggest Crash In History Is Coming,' Recommends Buying Bitcoin, Gold

What Else: Kiyosaki himself decided to invest in cryptocurrencies which he believes to be "outside the economic system." He also suggests that crypto will fill the void when the mainstream economic system collapses.
Still, not any cryptocurrency will do. The email stresses out that it is of primary importance for the coins to be decentralized, which makes them unreachable and impossible to regulate for the governments.

"The future of money and finance is in crypto," he added.

