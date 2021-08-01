fbpx

QQQ
-1.91
368.39
-0.52%
DIA
-1.32
352.14
-0.38%
SPY
-2.11
442.76
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.70
148.12
+ 0.47%
GLD
-1.36
172.53
-0.79%

NFT Game Developer Scammed Out Of $1M Of NFTs And Ethereum: Decrypt

byMichael Cohen
August 1, 2021 5:42 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
NFT Game Developer Scammed Out Of $1M Of NFTs And Ethereum: Decrypt

The founder of an NFT game called Hedgie has been swindled out of over $1 million worth of NFTs and Ethereum.

What Happened: The developer who uses the pseudonym “Stazie” revealed in a tweet on Saturday that he was scammed out of 16 CryptoPunk NFTs along with “a bunch of ETH,” (CRYPTO: ETH) according to a report from Decrypt.

He says the scammer posted a chance to win ten hard-to-find NFT avatars on CryptoPunk’s Discord server. The poster used the name “cryptopunksbot” and indicate the offer was being made to celebrate the project’s four-year anniversary.

Stazie attempted to win the NFTs and logged onto a bogus website and entered his twelve-word seed phrase after being falsely notified the security of his Metamask wallet has been compromised. After sending the phrase to the scammer the NFTs and ETH were quickly removed from Stazie's wallet.

Lesson Learned: Five of the 16 Cryptopunks have already been sold by the scammer for 149 ETH valued at $385,000. One has been transferred to another wallet and ten remain in the scammer’s wallet. “The whole thing happened like a bad dream, almost felt like I was hypnotized,” Stazie tweeted. “There was zero critical thinking, and this is beyond idiotic.”

Photo By: Courtesy of Larva Labs

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Media

Related Articles

Gary Vee Pays $3.76M For A CryptoPunk, Adding To His NFT Collection: What Investors Should Know

Entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, better known as Gary Vee, has been a vocal supporter of the growth of the NFT market for several years. Vee made a large purchase on Friday of one of the most well-known non-fungible token series. read more

You Can Invest In Grimes' NFTs For As Little As $10 With Otis: Here Are The Details

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, have been a hot theme of 2021 with companies and celebrities also getting in on launches of the digital assets. read more

DeFi And NFTs Are Now Crypto Venture Capitalists' Favorites

Decentralized finance (DeFi), nonfungible tokens, and companies involved with them are apparently the favorites of cryptocurrency venture capital firms. read more

Bored Ape Yacht Club: What To Know About The Hottest NFT Project Around

Bored Ape Yacht Club started slow but has quickly risen to overtake NBA Top Shot, and is seen by many in the non-fungible token community as one of the top NFT projects for years to come. read more