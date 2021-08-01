fbpx

QQQ
-1.91
368.39
-0.52%
DIA
-1.32
352.14
-0.38%
SPY
-2.11
442.76
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.70
148.12
+ 0.47%
GLD
-1.36
172.53
-0.79%

GoldenTree Asset Management is investing in Bitcoin: Report

byBibhu Pattnaik
August 1, 2021 3:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
GoldenTree Asset Management is investing in Bitcoin: Report

New York-based GoldenTree Asset Management, with $45 billion under management, has been adding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its balance sheet, TheStreet reports. 

  • The credit-focused firm GoldenTree has become the latest Wall Street firm to become involved in cryptocurrency.


  • The BTC purchase by the company followed discussions between executives regarding hiring staffers familiar with crypto investments, the report said, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.


  • According to the report, the partners at the fund are already experienced in “trading crypto and making VC-style investments in blockchain companies.”


  • GoldenTree is run by founder and Chief Investment Officer Steven Tananbaum. 

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets General

Related Articles

Ethereum London Upgrade Expected To Lower Transaction Fees, Fight Inflation With Coin Burn

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency and father to the first decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token ecosystem — will soon start burning coins. read more

Crypto Payments Boom Mostly Over, According To Visa CFO

According to Visa Inc.'s (NYSE: V) financial results for the third quarter of 2021, the firm processed a significant volume of cryptocurrency transactions this year — but the hype is al read more

EXCLUSIVE: WallStreetBets Founder Talks GameStop, AMC, Robinhood, Crypto On 'Power Hour'

Founded in 2012, r/wallstreetbets surged in popularity at the beginning of 2021 as retail traders took to the subreddit to discuss potential short squeeze opportunities in stocks like GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: read more

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Increases For First Time Since May

What happened: New data shows the difficulty of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) mining is on the upswing. According to data from BTC.com the level of difficulty to mine the cryptocurrency increased by 6% on Saturday. read more