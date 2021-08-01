GoldenTree Asset Management is investing in Bitcoin: Report
New York-based GoldenTree Asset Management, with $45 billion under management, has been adding Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to its balance sheet, TheStreet reports.
- The credit-focused firm GoldenTree has become the latest Wall Street firm to become involved in cryptocurrency.
- The BTC purchase by the company followed discussions between executives regarding hiring staffers familiar with crypto investments, the report said, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.
- According to the report, the partners at the fund are already experienced in “trading crypto and making VC-style investments in blockchain companies.”
- GoldenTree is run by founder and Chief Investment Officer Steven Tananbaum.
