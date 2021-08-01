fbpx

QQQ
-1.91
368.39
-0.52%
DIA
-1.32
352.14
-0.38%
SPY
-2.11
442.76
-0.48%
TLT
+ 0.70
148.12
+ 0.47%
GLD
-1.36
172.53
-0.79%

Crypto Payments Boom Mostly Over, According To Visa CFO

byAdrian Zmudzinski
August 1, 2021 7:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Crypto Payments Boom Mostly Over, According To Visa CFO

According to Visa Inc.'s (NYSE:V) financial results for the third quarter of 2021, the firm processed a significant volume of cryptocurrency transactions this year — but the hype is already over.

What Happened: While recent reports indicate that Visa saw its crypto cards process over $1 billion worth of payments in the first half of this year, Visa's chief financial officer Vasant Prabhu said during a Bloomberg interview that the bulk of those transactions took place in the first two months of the quarter. He noted that the spike in crypto payments took place in April and May before falling by June.

The decline in crypto card payments is so large that it may actually have a major impact on the overall data concerning Visa-powered payments. Prabhu said that without the previous large volume of crypto card payments, the cross-border volume could decrease even as international travel slowly getting back.

The company has been betting on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology for some time. In fact, Visa started using stablecoin USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) for settlements at the end of March and has since partnered with numerous crypto businesses to power crypto payments — the payments that the firm processed over $1 billion worth of in Q3.

Price Action: Visa's stock closed at $246.40, 62% lower on Friday. It traded at $246.40 after-hours.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), on the other hand, is 7.36% up today and trading at $41,601, slightly down over the past 24-hours. 

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How This Stock Is Becoming The 'Epicenter' For Blockchain And Crypto

Requisite Capital Management's Bryn Talkington said she bought stock and call options in Visa Inc (NYSE: V) Friday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." "Visa is becoming the epicenter of a lot of blockchain," Talkington told CNBC. read more

Visa And Mastercard Stand By Binance Amid Exchange's Regulatory Scrutiny

While two of the biggest U.K. read more

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.53% lower at $0.19 over 24 hours in the early hours of Wednesday at press time. What's Moving? The meme coin has plunged 18.97% over a seven-day trailing period. The deepening losses in DOGE come amid a widespread market-wide rout. read more

USD Coin Creator Circle Going Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know

A leading digital currency company that created the USD Coin announced a SPAC merger Thursday morning. read more