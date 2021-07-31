FTX/MLB Announces $100K Bitcoin Prize Money For Predicting Longest 2nd-Half HR
- Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX sports, which has signed a five-year deal as the official crypto exchange brand of Major League Baseball (MLB), has announced a new competition dubbed “MLB MOONBLASTS Pick ‘Em,” the Coindesk reports.
- According to the competition, the winner will receive $100,000 worth of bitcoin or cash if they can predict which player will hit the longest home run for the rest of the season.
- FTX has partnered with Major League Baseball to become the first cryptocurrency exchange sponsor in professional sports.
- The partnership establishes FTX as the official cryptocurrency exchange brand of the baseball organization.
- The deal involves FTX branding appearing on all umpire uniforms, which began at the All-Star Game in Denver on July 13, and will continue into the postseason.
- As part of the contract, FTX will exercise worldwide marketing rights associated with MLB logos.
- In March, FTX secured the naming rights to the home arena of the NBA's Miami Heat for $135 million, Coindesk reports.
- On Saturday, Bankman-Fried tweeted that the exchange had become the first cryptocurrency derivatives exchange for receiving a US GAAP audit.
