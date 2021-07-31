fbpx

FTX/MLB Announces $100K Bitcoin Prize Money For Predicting Longest 2nd-Half HR

byBibhu Pattnaik
July 31, 2021 3:24 pm
FTX/MLB Announces $100K Bitcoin Prize Money For Predicting Longest 2nd-Half HR
  • Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX sports, which has signed a five-year deal as the official crypto exchange brand of Major League Baseball (MLB), has announced a new competition dubbed “MLB MOONBLASTS Pick ‘Em,” the Coindesk reports.  
  • According to the competition, the winner will receive $100,000 worth of bitcoin or cash if they can predict which player will hit the longest home run for the rest of the season. 
  • FTX has partnered with Major League Baseball to become the first cryptocurrency exchange sponsor in professional sports.
  • The partnership establishes FTX as the official cryptocurrency exchange brand of the baseball organization.
  • The deal involves FTX branding appearing on all umpire uniforms, which began at the All-Star Game in Denver on July 13, and will continue into the postseason. 
  • As part of the contract, FTX will exercise worldwide marketing rights associated with MLB logos.
  • In March, FTX secured the naming rights to the home arena of the NBA's Miami Heat for $135 million, Coindesk reports. 
  • On Saturday, Bankman-Fried tweeted that the exchange had become the first cryptocurrency derivatives exchange for receiving a US GAAP audit.

 

