FTX/MLB Announces $100K Bitcoin Prize Money For Predicting Longest 2nd-Half HR

Bitcoin Hits 2-Month High, Dogecoin Struggles To Break Out — These Altcoins Are Striking Biggest Gains

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has reached the levels not seen since May, trading 5% higher over 24 hours at $41,934.18. What’s Moving: The apex cryptocurrency reached as high as $42,235.55 an hour before press time. It is up 25% for the week. read more