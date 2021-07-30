XRP (Ripple) Creates Bull Flag Pattern, Looks Set To Make Waves

Ripple (CRYPTO: XRP) printed its second-quarter results on Thursday and its native token-trading volume has skyrocketed 98% over the first quarter from 2.2 billion to 4.49 billion. XRP’s ODL related sales also soared to $157.92 in the second quarter versus $150.34 in the quarter ending in March.

In April, XRP broke up bullish over a resistance level that had been holding the crypto down since May 2018 and XRP reached a high of $1.96. When Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) began to fall in mid-April, XRP followed suit and retraced down to the 50-cent level where it looks to have found a bottom. If XRP continues to gather steam under resistance, it could really rip.

The XRP Chart: XRP hit near the 50-cent level four separate times, on June 22 and 23 and July 20 and 21, which created a bullish quadruple bottom pattern. Since hitting the level the fourth time, XRP broke up bullish and soared 47% higher before smashing into two aligned resistance levels – price history resistance at the 76-cent level and the 200-day simple moving average (SMA).

After hitting the resistance levels XRP has consolidated and has set itself into a bull flag pattern. The pole of the pattern was created between Tuesday and Wednesday and the flag on Thursday and Friday.

XRP is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) and the eight-day EMA recently crossed back above the 21-day EMA, both of which are bullish indicators. XRP wicked and rejected from the 200-day SMA which indicates overall sentiment is bullish for the time being.