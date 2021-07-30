fbpx

New Dog On The Block? This Altcoin Is Outperforming Dogecoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin

byAaron Bry
July 30, 2021 11:14 am
Saitama Inu (CRYPTO:SAITAMA) is a new cryptocurrency launched in June. The coin is up 76% throughout the last 24 hours, blowing Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) out of the water.

What Is Saitama Inu? Are you an investor with a heavy risk appetite? This could be the new coin for you.

Like many other newer cryptocurrencies, Saitama Inu is built on a decentralized network, built to be a new way for users to make monetary transactions. The coin is built on Ethereum’s network.

“Built on Ethereum infrastructure (ERC-20), SAITAMA INU is a medium for traders, crypto enthusiasts, and ordinary people in general to be able to transact as currency, payment and monetary system as whole,” Saitama Inu’s website reads.

While Saitama Inu’s 24-hour return is impressive, the coin’s return throughout the last week is even more shocking. At press time, the coin is up more than 1,000% from its prices last Friday.

How To Buy: Although the coin is not available on large crypto exchanges such as Coinbase or Robinhood, investors can use sites such as Metamask and Uniswap to exchange other cryptocurrencies for Saitama Inu.

Some investors may look at Saitama Inu as solely a way to make a few quick bucks. The Saitama website claims the project is built with a purpose.

“Saitama Inu's purpose is to fulfill a need. That need is to have a simple easy to use marketplace / application which not only stores your digital crypto assets safely and securely but also have the tools you need to make important decisions when it comes to buying or selling goods through Saitama Inu,” the website reads.

