fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.65
365.18
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 1.47
347.89
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 1.76
437.07
+ 0.4%
TLT
-0.83
150.48
-0.55%
GLD
+ 1.86
167.43
+ 1.1%

Cathie Wood Snaps Up $45M In Robinhood On Debut, Adds $73M In Twitter

byRachit Vats
July 30, 2021 1:21 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Cathie Wood Snaps Up $45M In Robinhood On Debut, Adds $73M In Twitter

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management snapped over 1.29 million shares, estimated to be worth about $45.18 million, in Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ:HOOD) on Thursday as the shares of the company key to the "stonk" revolution tanked on its trading debut.

Robinhood shares fell 8.37% to close at $34.82 on Thursday in the company’s first trading session and below its listing price.

As per a Bloomberg report, Robinhood staged the weakest IPO of its size since Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) made a debut in May 2019.

A day ahead of the stock listing debut, Robinhood disclosed it has received inquiries from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities & Exchange Commission related to employee trading of so-called meme stocks and the FINRA registration of CEO Vlad Tenev.

Ark deployed Ark Innovation Fund (NYSE:ARKK) to buy the shares in Robinhood. 

The investment firm also snapped up over 1 million shares, estimated to be worth about $72.74 million, in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) further building up the stake after CEO Jack Dorsey told investors last week that apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) will be a “big part” of the social media company’s future.

Dorsey is also the founder of payments company Square Inc (NYSE:SQ), which is heavily invested in the apex cryptocurrency.

Twitter shares closed 0.61% higher at $70.37 on Thursday and were down 1.3% lower in extended hours.

Ark Invest deployed the two ETFs —  ARKK and the Ark Next Generation ETF (NYSE:ARKW) — to buy the shares in the San Francisco, California-based company. No other Ark ETF holds a stake in Twitter.

The recent buys have lifted Twitter’s position in ARKW to the second spot among a total of 50 stocks and the sixteenth-largest investment among a total of 50 stocks for ARKK.

The two ETFs together held over 11.98 million TWTR shares, worth about $838 million, as of Thursday.

Some of the other key Ark Invest buys on Thursday included Quantum-Si Inc (NASDAQ:QSI), and UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), and sells included Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU). 

Photo: Courtesy of Robinhood

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Broad U.S. Equity ETFs Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Cathie Wood Loads Up $88M In Twitter After Jack Dorsey Highlights Bitcoin's Role In Social Media Company's Future

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management firm on Friday snapped up 123,786 shares, estimated to be worth $88.74 million, in Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), a day after CEO Jack Dorsey told investors that apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) read more

Ark Buys More Coinbase As Cathie Wood Speaks At Bitcoin Conference; Also Loads Up On DraftKings, Zoom

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Wednesday snapped up 76,562 shares, estimated to be worth about $17.67 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) as the popular investor spoke at the highly anticipated "The B Word" conference. read more

Bitcoin Crashing Below $30K Not Enough To Deter Cathie Wood — Ark Adds Another $31M In Coinbase, $3.4M In GBTC

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management is ramping up cryptocurrency play even as the Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price plummeted read more

Cathie Wood Buys Another $15.5M In Bitcoin-Play Coinbase, Further Trims Nvidia

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Thursday snapped up 69,172 shares, estimated to be worth about $15.5 million, in Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) on the dip. Shares of the cryptocurrency exchange closed 2.31% lower at $224.63 on Thursday. read more