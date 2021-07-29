fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.65
365.18
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 1.47
347.89
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 1.76
437.07
+ 0.4%
TLT
-0.83
150.48
-0.55%
GLD
+ 1.86
167.43
+ 1.1%

Why Dogecoin Might Be Ready For A Reversal Soon

byTyler Bundy
July 29, 2021 7:17 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Dogecoin Might Be Ready For A Reversal Soon

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) shares are are moving down Thursday. The cryptocurrency looks as though it could be trying to turn around after looking like it bounced.

Dogecoin was down 1.29% at $0.203 at last check.

Dogecoin Daily Chart Analysis

  • The cryptocurrency looks as though it may have found a bounce near support in a sideways channel.
  • Dogecoin trades below the 50-day moving average (green), but above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the crypto may be entering a period of consolidation.
  • The 50-day moving average may act as resistance, while the 200-day moving average may hold as support.
  • Dogecoin is trading in a channel between support of $0.15 and resistance near $0.45. These are levels the crypto has struggled to cross in the past.
  • The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has been moving up lately and now sits at 46. This means there have been more buyers moving into the crypto and now there are only slightly more sellers than buyers.

EXCLUSIVE: Billy Markus On Creating Dogecoin, The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

dogedaily7-29-21.png

What’s Next For Dogecoin?

Bullish traders would like to see Dogecoin start forming higher lows and work up toward resistance. Eventually, they want to see Doge break above resistance while holding its gains.

Bearish traders would like to see Dogecoin fall lower and drop below the channel support. If the crypto can fall below the support level, it may follow with a further bearish push.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

How Elon Musk Reacted To Suggestion That AMC Should Accept Dogecoin

Theater chain AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) has been a retail favorite among stocks and in the crypto universe, Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) commands a frenzied following. read more

If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

The stock market has performed very well in the past year, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: SPY) total return over that stretch has been 30.8%. read more

Dogecoin Creator Says This Is The 'Ultimate C*ap Coin — ' And For A Good Reason

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-founder Billy Markus shared what he called the “ultimate shitcoin” on Twitter on Wednesday. What Happened: Markus posted a link from Gizmodo that featured a proprietary cryptocurrency called “Ggool”, which means “honey” in Korea from where it originated. read more

Dogecoin Paws Up Over Resistance As Bulls & Bears Battle

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus joined Benzinga’s “ read more