fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.65
365.18
+ 0.18%
DIA
+ 1.47
347.89
+ 0.42%
SPY
+ 1.76
437.07
+ 0.4%
TLT
-0.83
150.48
-0.55%
GLD
+ 1.86
167.43
+ 1.1%

PayPal's New 'Super App' Will Come With Added Crypto Capabilities

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 29, 2021 6:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
PayPal's New 'Super App' Will Come With Added Crypto Capabilities

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) will soon roll out a new version of its digital wallet interface, called the “super app”, which will include increased functionality with cryptocurrencies.

What Happened: In an earnings call on Wednesday, PayPal’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Schulman told analysts that the super app was already code-complete and would include 25 new capabilities, including high-yield savings, early access to direct deposit funds, and additional crypto capabilities.

“We continue to be really pleased with the momentum we're seeing on crypto. And we're, obviously, adding incremental functionality into that…you probably saw increased limits to $100,000 a week (sic),” said Schulman, referring to its significantly higher crypto purchase limits which took effect last week.

“We're working right now on transfers to third-party wallets, and we really want to make sure that we create a very seamless process for taxes and tax reporting. And so we're really looking at how do we integrate that into both the trading and the buy with crypto on our platform,” he added.

In April, PayPal’s mobile payment service Venmo introduced the option to buy as little as $1 in crypto.

Today, Venmo has 76 million active accounts and reported around $58 billion in total payment volume over the second quarter of 2021.

Schulman noted that while all of this is interesting, it isn’t the main course of action for the company’s blockchain and digital currency business unit.

“We are clearly thinking about what the next generation of the financial system looks like, how we can help shape that,” he said.

“How can we use smart contracts more efficiently? How can we digitize assets and open those up to consumers that may not have had access to that before? There are some interesting DeFi applications as well. And so we are working really hard.”

Price Action: At press time, the leading digital asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $39,785, losing 0.63% over the past 24-hours.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Earnings Fintech News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

PayPal's Fintech Domination Is Being Questioned

Last year, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google launched a major redesign and expansion of its Google Pay app on Android and iOS, threatening Square (NYSE: read more

Goldman Sachs Files An 'Innovate DeFi And Blockchain' ETF

Wall Street giant Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) plans to launch a new investment product that will give investors exposure to the DeFi and blockchain industry. read more

6 Stocks To Watch Today As Bitcoin Regains Momentum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 12% higher in the early hours of Monday, here are six stocks to look out for today as the apex cryptocurrency regains its upwards momentum. read more

PayPal Increases Crypto Purchase Limit To $100,000 Per Week

What Happened: U.S. customers can now buy up to $100,000 in crypto on PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) per week. read more