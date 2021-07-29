XRP Is Seeing Higher Interest Than Bitcoin, Dogecoin On Twitter Today: What's Going On?

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter in the early hours of Thursday, as per Cointrendz data.

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP): The token associated with Ripple Inc was the most mentioned coin on Twitter at press time, as per Cointrendz.com.

Ripple, a payments solutions-focused company, said Wednesday that it was launching RippleNet’s first live On-Demand Liquidity service implementation in Japan with SBI Remit Co., Ltd the largest money transfer provider in the country, and Coins.ph, a Philippines-based mobile wallet service provider.

The move would allow Ripple to tap into the nearly $2 billion a year remittance opportunity between Japan and the Philippines.

XRP traded 11.04% higher at $0.71 over 24 hours at press time. For the week the coin is up 25.21%. XRP is down 78.4% since its all time high.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): The second most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter at press time traded above the key $40,000 mark at press time as the latest rally in the coin dampened.

BTC traded largely flat rising 0.12% higher at $40,187.02 over 24 hours. The apex coin was up 25.68% for the week. Since touching its all-time high BTC is down 38.3%.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): The Shiba Inu-themed coin was on the third spot on the list of ten most mentioned coins as put together by Cointrendz.com.

DOGE traded 0.34% lower at $0.205 over 24 hours at press time and was up 7.65% for the week. DOGE is down 72.6% since touching its all-time high.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH): The Vitalik Buterin co-created cryptocurrency outperformed all key benchmark assets including BTC, as per a Coinbase report with soaring volumes across major exchanges.

ETH traded 0.43% higher at $2,303.41 over 24 hours at press time. The cryptocurrency shot up 16.2% over a seven-day period. ETH is down 47.3% since its all-time high.

Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ): The Proof of Stake token was placed on the fifth spot on the Cointrendz list of the most mentioned coins on Twitter.

At press time, over 24 hours, XTZ traded 1.23% lower at $2.80. For the week, XTZ was up 17.79%.

Other coins that trended on Twitter on Thursday morning included Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA), Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), and AMP (CRYPTO: AMP).

