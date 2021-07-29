fbpx

QQQ
+ 1.40
363.03
+ 0.38%
DIA
-1.29
351.91
-0.37%
SPY
-0.25
439.26
-0.06%
TLT
+ 0.01
149.63
+ 0.01%
GLD
+ 0.83
167.61
+ 0.49%

This Louisville Cafe Is Rebranding As 'Dogebean' And Will Accept Payments In Dogecoin

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 28, 2021 11:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
This Louisville Cafe Is Rebranding As 'Dogebean' And Will Accept Payments In Dogecoin

A Louisville coffee shop is rebranding as Dogebean, a play on Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), and will accept payments in the meme cryptocurrency, according to a report by WLKY Channel 32.

What Happened: The coffee shop, 78 Coffee Co., is currently in the midst of a rebranding and is only taking online orders now, as per the report.

Andrew Lutes, Dogebean co-founder, was quoted as saying that 25% of the coffee shop’s sales are in cryptocurrency.

Lutes added he plans to open a café where customers can pay for a cup of coffee using Dogecoin. However, he has not set any date for the café’s reopening. 

See Also: Here's Why Dogecoin Community Is Drooling Over Burger King Brazil's Dogpper Meal Right Now

Why It Matters: Dogecoin has gained in popularity this year, thanks in part to the unstinted support of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.

Companies are increasingly accepting Dogecoin as a payment option and launching new products featuring the meme coin.

Axe, a top-selling deodorant brand from Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL), recently launched a limited edition of DogeCan, a deodorant can, inspired by Dogecoin.

Consumer packaged goods company Conagra Brands Inc. (NYSE:CAG) and candy bar Snickers have used the cryptocurrency, which has its origins in a joke, for marketing purposes.

Price Action: Dogecoin is down 1.3% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.2044 at press time.

Read Next: EXCLUSIVE: Billy Markus On Creating Dogecoin, The Negatives Of Cryptocurrency, NFTs And Elon Musk

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets

Related Articles

Here's Why Dogecoin Community Is Drooling Over Burger King Brazil's Dogpper Meal Right Now

The Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) community is ecstatic after Burger King Brazil said it is now accepting the meme cryptocurrency as a payment method for the purchase of Dogpper, a dog snack it recently introduced. read more

EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Rise On Working With Brands, Supporting Doge Community, Elon Musk And More

One of the top Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) influencers on Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) is the account known as Dogecoin Rise with over 480,000 followers. read more

Could Dogecoin And DogeCan Marketing Campaign Help Axe Parent Unilever?

The rise of interest in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and the motto “Do Only Good Everyday” has led to new influencers in the cryptocurrency space. read more

Good Bois, Pack Your Bags: Travel Site GetYourGuide Is Coming To US And Now Accepts Dogecoin

German travel booking platform GetYourGuide on Tuesday announced its expansion into the U.S. and said it is now accepting Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) as a form of payment. What Happened: GetYourGuide said it is expanding its services in the country's largest markets including New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Las Vegas and Hawaii. read more