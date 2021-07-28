Why Is Dogecoin Wagging Its Tail Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 0.66% higher at $0.20 at press time.

What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded 12.19% higher for the week.

Against major coins Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), DOGE traded 4.83% and 1.57% lower respectively.

Since the year began, DOGE has shot up 3,466.37%.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

Why Is It Moving? DOGE traded in green with the broader cryptocurrency market whose capitalization rose 3.78% to $1.52 trillion in the early hours of Wednesday.

Restaurants Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) subsidiary Burger King in Brazil said Tuesday it would accept DOGE when customers buy Dogpper, a dog snack it recently introduced.

Trading platform Robinhood said Tuesday it is planning a “price volatility protection” feature for cryptocurrency traders. The feature was discovered hidden in the company’s iPhone app, according to Bloomberg.

DOGE is the second most mentioned cryptocurrency over 24 hours on Twitter, according to Cointrendz data.

Read Next: Bitcoin Looks To Find Support Above $40,000 Mark Again As It Extends Gains For 8th Straight Day