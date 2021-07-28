Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Tezos — Cryptos Buzzing The Most On Twitter Today

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter in the early hours of Wednesday, as per Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): The apex cryptocurrency traded 7.98% higher at $40,115.56 over 24 hours. For the week BTC traded 30.72% higher.

This week BTC shorts worth $750 million were squeezed, a record, as per Arcane Research.

As BTC crossed the key $40,000 mark, the cryptocurrency topped the list of trending coins on Twitter, as put together by Cointrendz. BTC traded 38.2% below its all-time high at press time.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency traded 2.34% higher at $0.206 over 24 hours at press time. For the week, DOGE was up 14.47%.

DOGE was the second most discussed coin on Twitter, as per Cointrendz. Since the year began, the cryptocurrency has soared 3,517.98%. DOGE is down 72.5% from its all-time high hit in May.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH): The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 4.22% higher at $2,294.04 over 24 hours at press time. For the week, ETH is up 23.14%. Since its all-time high, ETH is down 47.5%.

Ethereum’s network experienced congestion on Tuesday thanks to the demand for “Stoner Cats” non fungible tokens from the eponymous series produced by Mila Kunis. The coin was trending at the no. 3 spot on Cointrendz’s list.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA): The cryptocurrency project founded on peer-reviewed research traded 2.59% higher at $1.28 over 24 hours. For the week, ADA is up 13.7%.

At press time, ADA trended on Twitter and was placed on the fourth spot on the Cointrendz list. The cryptocurrency is down 48.7% since it touched its all time high.

Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ): The token of the Proof of Stake blockchain network traded 1.58% higher at $2.86 over 24 hours at press time. Over a seven day-period XTZ traded 24.39% higher.

XTZ is down 65.9% since its all-time high and was trending on the fifth spot on the Cointrendz list.

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) were also among the most-mentioned coins on Twitter.

AXS was the top gainer over 24 hours on Tuesday and topped the list of 24-hour gainers on CoinMarketCap at press time rising 17.24% to $46.26. The coin is trading 12.7% below its all-time high.

