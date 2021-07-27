fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.49
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
351.39
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ -0.01
441.03
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.06
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
168.15
+ 0.01%

Fireblocks Becomes The Latest Crypto Unicorn Valued At $2B After $300M Funding Round

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 27, 2021 9:09 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Fireblocks Becomes The Latest Crypto Unicorn Valued At $2B After $300M Funding Round

Digital asset custodian Fireblocks has raised $310 million in Series D funding led by several high-profile investors from across the globe.

What Happened: The latest round of funding has boosted the company’s valuation to $2 billion, thereby solidifying its status as a crypto unicorn.

The investment round was co-led by Sequoia Capital, Stripes, Spark Capital, Coatue, DRW VC and SCB 10X, the venture arm of Thailand’s oldest bank, Siam Commercial Bank.

“As crypto becomes increasingly important, we are seeing an explosion of companies that handle digital assets, including crypto-native companies, fintech companies, neobanks, and traditional financial institutions,” said Ravi Gupta, a partner at Sequoia Capital.

“The secure storage and transfer of digital assets will be core to all of these businesses, and Fireblocks is positioned to become the infrastructure for companies to secure and move digital assets. The visionary team at Fireblocks is providing critical infrastructure to a new financial world and we’re thrilled to be their partner.”

Fireblocks is an all-in-one platform to store, transfer, and issue digital assets, enabling exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to scale digital asset operations.

The platform currently services 500 institutional players, including Revolut, BlockFi, Galaxy Digital and eToro, while securing more than $1 trillion in digital assets.

“Looking ahead into the growth of the industry, there is massive potential for us to continue stepping in and being a trusted partner to financial institutions and other organizations looking to enter the space safely and seamlessly,” said Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov.

Price Action: At press time, the leading digital asset Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was trading at $37,700, down 2.09% over the past 24-hours.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Entrepreneurship Financing Markets Trading Ideas General

Related Articles

Campbell's Soup Redesigns Iconic Labels, Launches NFT Collection: What Investors Should Know

One of the most iconic food labels in the U.S. is getting a makeover along with a NFT launch staring Tuesday. What Happened: The red and white can of Campbell’s Soup Co (NYSE: CPB) is getting a new design. read more

Elon Musk Caused Bitcoin To Slump And Dogecoin To Rise In Q2, Shows Analysis

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s comments on social media platform Twitter caused the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) to fall and Dogecoin (C read more

Jim Cramer Calls Ethereum A 'Pied Piper Security' After Elon Musk Revealed His Crypto Holdings

What Happened: CNBC’s “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer recently revealed why he thinks Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is a good buy at current prices. read more

Bitcoin, Elrond, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano — Cryptos Buzzing The Most On Twitter Today

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter on Monday, as per Cointrendz data. read more