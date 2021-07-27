fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.00
368.49
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.02
351.39
+ 0.01%
SPY
+ -0.01
441.03
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
148.06
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.01
168.15
+ 0.01%

Reddit Co-Founder Says Gaming To See Major Strides In 2021 — Combine That With Blockchain And It's '100x Bigger'

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 27, 2021 4:27 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Reddit Co-Founder Says Gaming To See Major Strides In 2021 — Combine That With Blockchain And It's '100x Bigger'

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said Monday that 2021 would be a "defining year" for gaming.

What Happened: Ohanian made his remarks on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform.

The Reddit co-founder said that the present times reminded him of the early days of Reddit as well as the platform’s “Surging Days.”

Ohanian founded Reddit together with University of Virginia roommates Steve Huffman and Aaron Swartz in 2005.

Why It Matters: Ohanian’s observations on gaming and the current year are not without reason.

Reddit-based retail investors short squeezed shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) earlier in the year and the company remains a retail investor favorite.

See Also: Epic Stonk Battle Of 2021 First-Half: GameStop Vs. AMC Vs. Clover Health Vs. Rocket Companies Vs. Blackberry

Ohanian, born in 1983, said that while he was too young to experience the earlier heydays of gaming but noted that Gaming and Blockchain are now 100x bigger.

In recent days, Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) — a blockchain-based game has skyrocketed in popularity and emerged as a trend on social media, particularly in Asia.

Last week, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) jumped on board the gaming bandwagon. The streaming giant plans to include games at no extra costs with its current subscriptions with an initial focus on mobile games.

Read Next: Netflix's Video-Gaming Foray Could Put It At Odds With Apple

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Tech

Related Articles

'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Takes Bearish Stand On Bitcoin After Earlier Warning On 'Mother Of All Crashes'

Michael Burry — hedge fund manager, investor, and physician— has repeated his bearish stance on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) days after issuing a grim warning, which prophesied losses on trendy assets approaching “the size of countries.” read more

'Safemoon Squeeze' Joins Top Trends On Twitter After Popular Post On Reddit's SatoshiStreetBets

A hashtag calling for “squeezing” the SafeMoon (CRYPTO: SAFEMOON) cryptocurrency joined top trends on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ: TWTR) platform after a post gained traction on Reddit. read more

Mark Cuban Says Dogecoin, GameStop, AMC Can Be 'Good Investments,' But First Ask Yourself 'Why You're Investing'

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has advised investors who plan to invest in meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) or so-called stonks such as GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. read more

If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin, AMC and Gamestop On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Five months are on the books for 2021. Some of the best-performing stocks and investments have been ones pushed by WallStreetBets and seen as potential short squeezes. A cryptocurrency based on a meme has also performed well. read more