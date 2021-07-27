Reddit Co-Founder Says Gaming To See Major Strides In 2021 — Combine That With Blockchain And It's '100x Bigger'

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian said Monday that 2021 would be a "defining year" for gaming.

What Happened: Ohanian made his remarks on Twitter Inc’s (NASDAQ:TWTR) platform.

The Reddit co-founder said that the present times reminded him of the early days of Reddit as well as the platform’s “Surging Days.”

You all can actually pull this off – and it's a truly global movement – I just can't believe I/we get to have a front row seat to all of this. I was too young to experience the birth of deathmatch w DOOM over a modem as it happened. Gaming x Blockchain is 100x bigger. — AlexisOhanian (@alexisohanian) July 27, 2021

Ohanian founded Reddit together with University of Virginia roommates Steve Huffman and Aaron Swartz in 2005.

Why It Matters: Ohanian’s observations on gaming and the current year are not without reason.

Reddit-based retail investors short squeezed shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) earlier in the year and the company remains a retail investor favorite.

Ohanian, born in 1983, said that while he was too young to experience the earlier heydays of gaming but noted that Gaming and Blockchain are now 100x bigger.

In recent days, Axie Infinity (CRYPTO: AXS) — a blockchain-based game has skyrocketed in popularity and emerged as a trend on social media, particularly in Asia.

Last week, Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) jumped on board the gaming bandwagon. The streaming giant plans to include games at no extra costs with its current subscriptions with an initial focus on mobile games.

