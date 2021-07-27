fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.29
367.91
+ 0.08%
DIA
+ 0.86
349.71
+ 0.25%
SPY
+ 1.07
438.87
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.44
148.94
-0.3%
GLD
-0.39
168.95
-0.23%

Bitcoin, Elrond, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano — Cryptos Buzzing The Most On Twitter Today

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
July 27, 2021 12:02 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin, Elrond, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Cardano — Cryptos Buzzing The Most On Twitter Today

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter on Monday, as per Cointrendz data.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 21.1% higher for the week. Over 24 hours, BTC traded 4.26% lower at $36,576.22. BTC traded 43.5% lower from its all-time high.

The latest rally in cryptocurrencies simmered down after Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) denied reports Monday that it was gearing up to accept BTC at the end of the year.

Elrond (CRYPTO: EGLD): The cryptocurrency that seeks to incentivize distributed networks to run smart contracts traded 6.09% lower at $81.18 over 24 hours. The cryptocurrency has declined 66.9% since its all-time high.

Elrond was the second most mentioned cryptocurrency on Twitter on Monday. The buzz on Twitter around the cryptocurrency involved non fungible tokens and the Maiar digital wallet and payments app.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): The Shiba Inu-themed coin traded 6.06% lower at $0.20 at press time. The meme coin is up 16.95% for the week. DOGE has declined 73.8% from its all-time high.

See Also: How To Buy Dogecoin (DOGE)

On Sunday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk tweeted a meme involving DOGE as the currency moved in tandem with other major coins.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH): The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap traded 6.03% lower at $2,164.69 over 24 hours at press time. For the week, the coin traded 23.23% higher. Since its all-time high, ETH is down 50.7%.

The Vitalik Buterin co-created project is due for a hard fork dubbed “London” next month, as per a CoinDesk report.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA): The coin of the proof-of-stake blockchain platform traded 7.01% lower at $1.23 over 24 hours. For the week, ADA traded 14.52% higher. The coin is down 51.1% from its all-time high. 

See Also: Elon Musk's Development Efforts Could Give Dogecoin A 'Value Floor,' Hopes Cardano Founder

The Charles Hoskinson-founded Cardano trended on Twitter and was on the fifth spot on the list of trending coins compiled by Cointrendz.com.

Other coins that trended on Twitter include: Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ), AMP (CRYPTO: AMP), Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), and XRP (CRYPTO: XRP).  

Read Next: Bitcoin Teases $40,000 — Are We Seeing A Short Squeeze?

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rally Threatened As Amazon Denies Reports Of Crypto Foray

The rally in major coins slowed down in pace Monday evening. The global cryptocurrency market was up 1.87% to $1.47 trillion. read more

Should You Sell Dogecoin And Take Profit Or Hodl And Wait For 'Moonshot?' Meme Coin's Creator Says This Is How He Would Play It

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus has advised investors to trade in the meme cryptocurrency similar to how he plays casinos. read more

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tezos And More — Cryptos Buzzing The Most On Twitter Today

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter on Sunday, as per Cointrendz.com data. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): The apex cryptocurrency traded 21.68% higher for the week and shot up 12.65% over 24 hours to $38,401.61.  read more

Bitcoin Teases $40,000 — Are We Seeing A Short Squeeze?

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is reportedly ripe for a short squeeze as bullish sentiment picks up and prices move towards the middle point of the $30,000 range. read more