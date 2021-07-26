Defiance ETFs CIO Provides Bullish Outlook On Crypto, Sees 6-Figure Bitcoin Prices Coming

Cryptocurrency is here to stay as an asset class for the future, Defiance ETFs' Sylvia Jablonksi said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Jablonski thinks cryptocurrency will become "a digital currency that people actually use."

If volatility decreases and more stability comes into the crypto markets, the use-case of crypto for payments will strengthen, she said, emphasizing that the upside potential of cryptocurrency is huge.

See Also: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Bounce Back But These Minor Coins Are Striking Biggest Gains

Cryptocurrencies traded sharply higher over the weekend following reports suggesting Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) plans to accept Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) by the end of 2021.

In terms of the growth of digital currencies, "we are just at the beginning stages," Jablonski he said. She expects Bitcoin to reach the $100,000 level sometime in the near future.

BTC Price Action: Bitcoin is up 32.71% year to date.

At last check Monday, Bitcoin was up 10% at $37,680.