fbpx

QQQ
+ 0.29
367.91
+ 0.08%
DIA
+ 0.86
349.71
+ 0.25%
SPY
+ 1.07
438.87
+ 0.24%
TLT
-0.44
148.94
-0.3%
GLD
-0.39
168.95
-0.23%

Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Faces Community Backlash After Delisting 100 Tokens

bySamyuktha Sriram
July 26, 2021 5:48 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Decentralized Exchange Uniswap Faces Community Backlash After Delisting 100 Tokens

What Happened: Uniswap (CRYPTO: UNI), the leading decentralized crypto exchange, has restricted access to a number of tokens on its platform.

“Today, consistent with actions taken by other DeFi interfaces, we have taken the decision to restrict access to certain tokens through app.uniswap.org,” said Uniswap Labs in a blog post on Friday.

The company that built Uniswap’s front-end web app went on to note that the restrictions on tokens only applied to the front-end app, while the Uniswap protocol itself remains “entirely autonomous, immutable, and permissionless.”

Still, the token delisting drew in wide criticism from the larger crypto community, who took to Twitter to share their disapproval.

Why It Matters: Uniswap officially delisted 100 tokens from its front-end interface, including synthetic stock tokens from Synthetix (CRYPTO: SNX), option tokens from UMA (CRYPTO: UMA), mirrored tokens from Mirror Protocol (CRYPTO: MIR), and insurance tokens from Opyn.

Market participants questioned the reasons for the seemingly random selection of tokens that were delisted. Although Uniswap founder Hayden Adams explained that some tokens, like Tether Gold (CRYPTO: XAUT), were removed due to a bug in the token’s smart contract, many took issue with the lack of decentralized governance involved in the decision.

“We want the governance process for censoring these to be more transparent. This whole debacle really questions the purpose of $UNI,” said one user on Twitter, with many others echoing a similar sentiment.

Read alsoEthereum's Top Decentralized Exchange Just Got Faster: Uniswap Launches On Optimism

Other market participants suggested that this move might pave the way for Uniswap’s competitor SushiSwap (CRYPTO: SUSHI) to become the more dominant decentralized exchange.

Price Action: At press time, Uniswap’s native token UNI was trading at $18.69, gaining 4.73% over the past 24-hours.

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Tesla Q2 Earnings Recap: 98% Revenue Growth To $11.96B, Semi Shifts To 2022, No Bitcoin Transactions

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) topped 200,000 electric vehicles produced and delivered in the second quarter and shared an update on what’s ahead with its second-quarter financial results reported after market close Monday. read more

How Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders Are Saving On Federal Taxes Using A Loophole

A key tax loophole can help holders of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) to save on their federal tax bills in the U.S., according to a read more

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin To Feature Alongside Jane Fonda, Ashton Kutcher In 'Stoner Cats' NFT Show

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin will feature alongside Jane Fonda and Ashton Kutcher in “Stoner Cats,” an animated web series produced by actress Mila Kunis. read more

6 Stocks To Watch Today As Bitcoin Regains Momentum

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) traded nearly 12% higher in the early hours of Monday, here are six stocks to look out for today as the apex cryptocurrency regains its upwards momentum. read more