Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin To Feature Alongside Jane Fonda, Ashton Kutcher In 'Stoner Cats' NFT Show

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 26, 2021 5:05 am
Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin will feature alongside Jane Fonda and Ashton Kutcher in “Stoner Cats,” an animated web series produced by actress Mila Kunis.

What Happened: Buterin will voice "Lord Catsington 'The Spirit Guide,'" in the blockchain-linked TV show, as per the latter's website. Stoner Cats website lists the cat as one that "acts as an oracle, sharing wisdom and knowledge from their illustrious past life with Ms. Stoner."

Viewers who plan to watch the first five-minute episode must buy a non-fungible token (NFT) worth 0.35 ETH — about $815 at the time of publication. The NFT will also be a ticket to gain access to all future “Stoner Cats” episodes.

The report quoted Morgan Beller, a member of the team behind “Stoner Cats,” as saying that the team decided to use NFTs to fund the series due to concerns over censorship of the show’s drug content and a desire to keep creative control in their hands.

See Also:

Why It Matters: The documentary team behind “Ethereum: The Infinite Garden” raised over 1,000 ETH on crowdfunding site Mirror, according to a CoinDesk report. The documentary also features Buterin.

Buterin said in March that he sees NFTs as having greater potential than simply becoming “a casino” for already-wealthy celebrities.

Last week, Buterin noted that Ethereum needs to expand beyond decentralized finance (DeFi), with an existing use case being NFTs. The Ethereum co-founder is not convinced that the right people are dominating that specific industry.

Price Action: Ethereum is up almost 6.2% during the last 24 hours, trading at $2,315.95 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tezos And More — Cryptos Buzzing The Most On Twitter Today

Photo by Ijmacphee on Flickr

