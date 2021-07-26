fbpx

Should You Sell Dogecoin And Take Profit Or Hodl And Wait For 'Moonshot?' Meme Coin's Creator Says This Is How He Would Play It

byMadhukumar Warrier
July 26, 2021 12:11 am
Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus has advised investors to trade in the meme cryptocurrency similar to how he plays casinos.

What Happened: Markus took to Twitter to say that Dogecoin investors should take enough profits that they don’t go insane when the cryptocurrency’s price falls, but should also have enough money for a “moonshot” to buy Dogecoin when its price surges.

The Dogecoin co-founder’s advice found support from the Dogecoin community.

See Also: EXCLUSIVE: Dogecoin Rise On Working With Brands, Supporting Doge Community, Elon Musk And More

Why It Matters: Markus’ comments assume significance as cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, are seeing high volatility in recent days. Over the last 30 days, the meme coin has fallen 13.4%. However, the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency's year-to-date gains stand at 3,607.4%, as of press time.

The price of Dogecoin and other major cryptocurrencies rebounded on Sunday evening amid speculation that e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is looking to accept apex cryptocurrency Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) by the end of the year.

Markus had noted last week on Twitter that “nothing is guaranteed” when it comes to cryptocurrencies, citing examples of the historical prices of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) to make his point.

Price Action: Dogecoin is up 7.6% during the last 24 hours, trading at $0.2093 at press time.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, NFTs Big Deal At Tokyo 2020: How Crypto-Savvy Olympians Can Feel Right At Home

Cryptocurrency Long Ideas News Markets Trading Ideas

