Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano, Tezos And More — Cryptos Buzzing The Most On Twitter Today

The following cryptocurrencies are seeing the highest interest on Twitter on Sunday, as per Cointrendz.com data.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC): The apex cryptocurrency traded 21.68% higher for the week and shot up 12.65% over 24 hours to $38,401.61.

The buzz in BTC was fueled by a report that pointed to Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) accepting the cryptocurrency later this year.

BTC traded 40.9% lower from its all-time high.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE): The Shiba Inu-themed coin trended on Twitter as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted memes over the weekend on the platform.

The meme coin traded 9.65% higher over 24 hours at $0.21. DOGE is down 71.8% from its all-time high.

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH): The second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap trended as it gears for an upcoming hard fork dubbed “London.”

At press time, ETH traded 7.09% higher at $2,311.12 over 24 hours. ETH traded 47.2% below its all-time high.

Cardano (CRYPTO: ETH): The cryptocurrency founded by Charles Hoskinson was among the ten top most mentioned coins on Twitter.

At press time over 24 hours, ADA traded 8.45% higher at $1.32. ADA traded 47.1% below its all-time high.

Tezos (CRYPTO: XTZ): Tezos trended on Twitter on Sunday. Earlier the project tweeted a note that explained how NFTs can be traded, created, and collected on Tezos-linked marketplaces.

XTZ traded 8.21% higher over 24 hours at $3.03. XTZ is down 63.4% since touching its all-time high.

Other Trending Coins: Among the ten most mentioned coins on Twitter on Sunday were Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), AMP (CRYPTO: AMP), Quant (CRYPTO: QNT), Binance Coin (CRYPTO: BNB), and ChainLink (CRYPTO: LINK).

AMP and QNT were also notable gainers on Sunday. AMP, a digital collateral coin, rose 54.11% over 24 hours to $0.77. Last month, AMP was listed on Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ:COIN) Pro platform.QNT traded 16.3% higher over 24 hours to $96.13.

AMP and QNT traded 41.1% and 6.38% lower from their respective all-time highs.

