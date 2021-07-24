fbpx

QQQ
+ 4.25
359.70
+ 1.17%
DIA
+ 2.33
345.93
+ 0.67%
SPY
+ 4.31
431.15
+ 0.99%
TLT
-1.00
150.50
-0.67%
GLD
-0.56
169.65
-0.33%

Goldman Sachs Settling Crypto ETPs In Europe: Coindesk

byBibhu Pattnaik
July 24, 2021 12:37 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Goldman Sachs Settling Crypto ETPs In Europe: Coindesk

 

 

 

  • According to CoindeskGoldman Sachs Group Inc’s (NYSE:GS) brokerage division is settling cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) for its European hedge fund clients. 
  • The bank is currently offering the service to a limited number of clients and aims to roll them out to a broader customer base soon.
  • In March, the bank restarted its cryptocurrency desk amid growing interest in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC).
  • Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has also been offering cryptocurrency ETPs for hedge funds.
  • Bank of America has approved the trading of Bitcoin futures and is clearing cash-settled contracts. 
  • Other banks like Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) have also started giving clients access to crypto funds. 
  • In the month of June, ETC Group launched the first bitcoin ETP in the U.K. on the Aquis Exchange in London.

 

  

 

DogeCoin Now Tradeable With Webull!

Diversify your crypto portfolio.

Get Started

Click here, or sign up for our newsletter to explore more of Benzinga's Cryptocurrency market coverage, in-depth coin analysis, data, and reporting.

Tune in Mon., Wed., Fri. @2pm EST for Moon or Bust

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency News Crowdsourcing Markets General

Related Articles

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Flat, As Minor Altcoins Strike Gains; Analysts Anticipate Breakout

Major cryptocurrencies traded largely flat on Sunday night — with the global cryptocurrency market capitalization in the green by 0.85% at $1.3 trillion. read more

3 Digital Currency Challenges Faced By Central Banks, Traditional Banks

The rise in popularity of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies has put pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world to create their own central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs. read more

Coindesk Says Bank Of America Has Approved Bitcoin Futures Trading For Some Clients

-Reuters read more

Ethereum Now Worth More Than Bank Of America

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) — the world's second-biggest crypto asset — is now bigger than the capitalization of Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC). read more